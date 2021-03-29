Electrocomponents : RS Components wins in four categories at 2020 Elektra Awards

Quadruple recognition highlights RS' strengths in distribution, education and innovation

LONDON, UK, 29 March 2021 - RS Components (RS), a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, was the winner in four separate categories at the 2020 Elektra Awards, which recognise excellence within the global electronics industry.

Named as Distributor of the Year for the third year in a row and clinching the Educational Support Award for the fourth consecutive year, RS' DesignSpark team also pulled off the Best Campaign of the Year with its RadioGlobe project in conjunction with technologist Jude Pullen. To top off its success, RS was one of two companies to receive a special award for Enterprise of the Year.

This recognition across several categories, by a diverse, independent judging panel of industry experts, acknowledges RS' multifaceted strengths as a business. The Group continues to invest in new technologies across a wide range of areas including product and content management, supply chain, value-added solutions, and data and technology infrastructure to deliver a world-class user experience for customers and suppliers.

Building a diverse, high-performance team is another strategic priority for the company, while its DesignSpark engineering community has surpassed one million members and provides a platform to share innovative, often open-source projects. RS also drives many initiatives to inspire the next generation of engineers and to address the increasing global skills shortage by providing meaningful STEM engagement and working with like-minded partners to ensure a pipeline of talent spanning all ages.

'It is very gratifying to be recognised year after year by industry peers at the Elektra Awards, against such strong competition,' said Lindsley Ruth, CEO Electrocomponents. 'Our continued success and growth are built on our strategy to innovate and to improve service and efficiency for customers and suppliers, supported by a diverse team of global talent who make amazing happen.'

At the 2020 Elektra Awards, RS won the following:

Distributor of the Year

Educational Support Award

Best Campaign of the Year

Enterprise of the Year.

-Ends-

About RS Components

RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers who are involved in designing, building or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. We aim to offer our customers unrivalled choice of product technologies, solve problems with innovative solutions and deliver a world-class customer experience, making it easy to do business with us.

We stock more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. We solve problems and provide a wide range of value-added solutions to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 50,000 parcels a day.

Electrocomponents plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended 31 March 2020 reported revenue of £1.95 billion. Electrocomponents plc has nine operating brands: RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA, Synovos, Needlers and Liscombe.

For more information on RS, please visit the website at https://uk.rs-online.com/web/.

