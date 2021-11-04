Global 2030 ESG Action Plan: For a better world (Statement)

4 November 2021

ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC

GLOBAL 2030 ESG ACTION PLAN: FOR A BETTER WORLD

Electrocomponents plc announces new 2030 ESG action plan For a better world focused on four global goals:

Advancing sustainability

Developing sustainable operations and product and service solutions to reduce environmental impacts and tackle climate change. Committed to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions across our global operations by 2030 and across the wider value chain by 2050.

We have set science-based targets for Scope 1,2 and 3 emissions and have committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Championing education and innovation Building skills and fostering innovative solutions. Supporting 1.5 million engineers and innovators, including engaging our DesignSpark community to support the development of sustainable solutions that improve lives. Empowering our people

Enabling our people to reach their full potential and thrive in a safe, inclusive and dynamic culture. Working towards 40% of our leaders being women and 25% being ethnically diverse. Doing business responsibly

Ensuring the highest ethical and environmental standards throughout our business and global value chain. ESG objectives to be embedded in employee rewards, supplier objectives and a sustainability-linked loan.

LINDSLEY RUTH, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COMMENTED: "Electrocomponents has been on a journey to establish and strengthen our ESG approach for a sustainable future. Today, we are proud to take the next steps and launch our 2030 ESG action plan For a better world. This is an integral part of our Destination 2025 strategy and beyond, and we see the opportunity to leverage our global scale, product and service solutions and differentiated offer to grow stronger, advance sustainability and improve lives. We believe that having a strong ESG action plan is critical for us to become a truly great company."

Building upon a strong ESG foundation

The goals announced today build upon the strong progress we have already made. Our key achievements to date include:

Carbon : 62% cut in CO 2 emissions from premises' energy usage since 2014/15

: 62% cut in CO emissions from premises' energy usage since 2014/15 Energy : 67% of electricity usage from renewable sources in 2020/21

: 67% of electricity usage from renewable sources in 2020/21 Waste : 76% of waste recycled in 2020/21

: 76% of waste recycled in 2020/21 Diversity : 44% Board members are female including our Chair

Our achievements have been recognised externally shown by our high ESG ratings:

CDP 2020 score: A- leadership category

A- leadership category EcoVadis : Gold

: Gold MSCI : A

: A Sustainalytics : negligible risk (6.2), 10/13,494 (all companies), 3/540 (sector)

Governance and reporting

To drive progress towards achieving the ESG goals, Electrocomponents has established a new ESG Leadership Committee overseen by Lindsley Ruth, our CEO. The Committee has four members from the Senior Management Team, plus our VP of Social Responsibility and Sustainability, Andrea Barrett. The Board and Senior Management Team have full oversight of our ESG approach and performance.

Our ESG action plan will also form a fundamental part of our governance, strategy and risk processes in line with Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD); the first disclosure will be provided in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022.

