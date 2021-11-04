Results for the half year ended 30 September 2021 (Statement)

Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) set for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions as we partner with our suppliers

Committed to being net zero in our operations by 2030 and across the wider value chain by 2050

Investigating opportunities to unlock further profitable growth and move from being good to great operationally

Engaged and focused teams and leaders are the driving force behind our strength across the Group

LINDSLEY RUTH, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COMMENTED: "Electrocomponents has delivered a very strong performance due to our differentiated offer and a robust market driving significant revenue growth and an improved operating profit margin on a one and two-yearbasis. Having repositioned the Group, we are now moving on to the next stage of our Destination 2025 strategy to drive stronger profitable growth. Integral to this strategy is our continued commitment to build a more sustainable and inclusive environment and today we launch the next stage of our ESG action plan, 'For a better world'. With less than a one percent share of our global market and a strong proposition that is taking share, we have never been more confident of our growth opportunities despite the external challenges being faced."

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 0.3x and £450 million committed debt facilities support our growth opportunities

Current trading

Over the first five weeks of the second half we have continued to see further good momentum across all regions. This is being driven by both ongoing growth in market share and strength in our underlying markets. The external environment remains very challenging especially within the supply chain, and the resulting product shortages, with inflation putting pressure on freight and labour costs. Our teams continue to work on mitigating these pressures as best we can, with our sourcing expertise and early action ensuring our availability rates remain strong and thus we remain confident of all we can influence and plan for, but mindful of the external uncertainties being faced.

Consensus for the year ending 31 March 2022 is adjusted profit before tax of £272.8 million within a range of £269.8 million to £278.5 million (Source: Electrocomponents.com/investors/analyst-coverage). Like-for-like change excludes the impact of acquisitions and the effects of changes in exchange rates on translation of overseas operating results, with 2020/21 converted at 2021/22 average exchange rates for the period. Revenue is also adjusted to eliminate the impact of trading days year on year. Acquisitions are only included once they have been owned for a year, at which point they start to be included in both the current and comparative periods for the same number of months. Currency movements decreased revenue by £38.0 million, extra trading days increased revenue by £3.0 million during the period. Currency movements decreased adjusted profit before tax by £5.5 million. Two-year change is on a reported basis and compares H1 2021/22 with H1 2019/20 to remove the impact of COVID-19 from comparatives. Adjusted excludes amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition of businesses, acquisition-related items, substantial reorganisation costs, substantial asset write-downs,one-off pension credits or costs, significant tax rate changes and associated income tax. See Note 13 on pages 24 to 29 for definitions and reconciliations of all alternative performance measures.

Electrocomponents plc is a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. We stock more than 650,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over

1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship c. 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

Electrocomponents plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the year ended 31 March 2021 reported revenue of £2.0 billion. Electrocomponents plc has nine operating brands; RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA, Synovos, Needlers and Liscombe.

