Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. LIQUIDNET SYSTEMS
  5. Electrolux
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXELUX   SE0000103814

ELECTROLUX

(OXELUX)
  Report
Delayed LIQUIDNET SYSTEMS  -  09/17 07:35:04 am EDT
193.75 SEK   -10.71%
09:24aBuybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 19, 2022
PR
09:01aBuybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 19, 2022
AQ
05/09Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 18, 2022
PR
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 19, 2022

05/16/2022 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period May 9 - May 13, 2022 AB Electrolux (LEI code 549300Y3HHZB1ZGFPJ93) has repurchased in total 362,500 own series B shares (ISIN: SE0016589188) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company's capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the buyback program of a maximum of 8,000,000 series B shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,250 million, which AB Electrolux announced on April 29, 2022. The buyback program, which runs between May 2, 2022 - October 21, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company's capital structure and the intention is to reduce Electrolux share capital through subsequent share cancellations.

Series B shares in AB Electrolux have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of
shares)

Weighted average share price per day
(SEK)

Total daily transaction value
(SEK)

09/05/2022

85,000

148.2009

12,597,076.50

10/05/2022

50,000

153.4577

7,672,885.00

11/05/2022

70,000

152.2286

10,656,002.00

12/05/2022

95,000

150.3634

14,284,523.00

13/05/2022

62,500

158.1028

9,881,425.00

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on behalf of AB Electrolux. Following the above acquisitions, AB Electrolux holding of own shares as of May 13, 2022 amounts to 5,796,615 series B shares. The total number of shares in AB Electrolux amounts to 283,077,393.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/buybacks-of-series-b-shares-in-ab-electrolux-during-week-19--2022,c3567799

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3567799/1580309.pdf

Full breakdown of AB Electrolux buyback transactions week 19 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1853/3567799/b04fbffcbb70ada9.pdf

Press release buyback of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 19 2022

 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buybacks-of-series-b-shares-in-ab-electrolux-during-week-19-2022-301547901.html

SOURCE Electrolux


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ELECTROLUX
09:24aBuybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 19, 2022
PR
09:01aBuybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 19, 2022
AQ
05/09Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 18, 2022
PR
05/09AB ELECTROLUX (OM : ELUX B) announces an Equity Buyback, under the authorization approved ..
CI
05/09Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 18, 2022
AQ
04/29Sweden's Electrolux Plans Up To $128 Million Share Buyback
MT
04/29TRANSCRIPT : AB Electrolux, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/29Electrolux resolves on share buyback program for the period May-Oct 2022
PR
04/29Electrolux resolves on share buyback program for the period May-Oct 2022
AQ
04/29New number of outstanding shares and votes in AB Electrolux
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTROLUX
More recommendations