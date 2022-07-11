Log in
Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 27, 2022

07/11/2022 | 09:16am EDT
STOCKHOLM , July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period July 4 - July 8, 2022 AB Electrolux (LEI code 549300Y3HHZB1ZGFPJ93) has repurchased in total 178,841 own series B shares (ISIN: SE0016589188) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company's capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the buyback program of a maximum of 8,000,000 series B shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,250 million, which AB Electrolux announced on April 29, 2022. The buyback program, which runs between May 2, 2022 - October 21, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company's capital structure and the intention is to reduce Electrolux share capital through subsequent share cancellations.

Series B shares in AB Electrolux have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction value (SEK)

04/07/2022

48,941

139.6102

6,832,662.80

05/07/2022

100,000

139.1097

13,910,970.00

06/07/2022

-

-

-

07/07/2022

-

-

-

08/07/2022

29,900

144.7120

4,326,888.80

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on behalf of AB Electrolux. Following the above acquisitions, AB Electrolux holding of own shares as of July 8, 2022 amounts to 9,005,413 series B shares. The total number of shares in AB Electrolux amounts to 283,077,393.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/buybacks-of-series-b-shares-in-ab-electrolux-during-week-27--2022,c3599638

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3599638/1603190.pdf

Press release buyback of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 27 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1853/3599638/ae2905e1e9f00aa6.pdf

Full breakdown of AB Electrolux buyback transactions week 27 2022

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buybacks-of-series-b-shares-in-ab-electrolux-during-week-27-2022-301583747.html

SOURCE Electrolux


© PRNewswire 2022
