Electrolux AB specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of kitchen household, cleaning and gardening equipment. The group is Europe's leading manufacturer of household electrical appliances. Products include vacuum cleaners (Electrolux and AEG brands), large appliances (refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, air conditioners, microwaves, etc.; Electrolux, Zanussi and Frigidaire), lawn care and gardening materials. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (2.7%), the United States (30.2%), Brazil (15.4%), Germany (4.5%), Australia (4%), Canada (3.5%), Switzerland (3.3%), the United Kingdom (3.1%), Italy (2.7%), France (2.6%) and other (28%).