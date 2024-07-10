Electrolux: range of intelligent laundry appliances
'Extending the life of clothes has been identified as the biggest opportunity to reduce the carbon, water and waste footprint of clothing', the Swedish appliance manufacturer points out.
Electrolux also explains that by linking the appliance to an app, data on resource consumption is provided to help consumers make more resource-efficient choices.
