Electrolux: range of intelligent laundry appliances

July 10, 2024 at 03:14 am EDT Share

Electrolux announces the launch of a new range of award-winning smart laundry appliances, aimed at both extending the life of clothes and reducing the use of resources.



'Extending the life of clothes has been identified as the biggest opportunity to reduce the carbon, water and waste footprint of clothing', the Swedish appliance manufacturer points out.



Electrolux also explains that by linking the appliance to an app, data on resource consumption is provided to help consumers make more resource-efficient choices.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.