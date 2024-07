COPENHAGEN, July 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's Electrolux said on Thursday it had agreed to divest its water heater business in South Africa for about 1.4 billion crowns ($132.69 million).

The divestment includes the Kwikot brand and production facilities for water heaters in Johannesburg, the company said in a statement.

The sale is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, it added.

($1 = 10.5506 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Jason Neely)