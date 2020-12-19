Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Electrolux AB    ELUX B   SE0000103814

ELECTROLUX AB

(ELUX B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

A year of giving: Electrolux Food Foundation donates 500,000 meals to vulnerable people in need

12/19/2020 | 03:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Together with partners and employees, the Electrolux Food Foundation has contributed to local and international initiatives this year to provide food and basic need to those affected by the corona pandemic and climate-related disasters around the world.

From lunchboxes delivered to frontline hospital workers, food vouchers for struggling families and emergency supplies for those left hungry and displaced, this year has seen an unprecedented level of activities to support people in need.

'With the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, we quickly saw the need to focus this year on supporting communities, providing food and provisions to help the most vulnerable in society who were at especially high risk,' says Ingrid Mellstig, Head of the Electrolux Food Foundation.

'The foundation also proudly contributed SEK 500,000 to the Red Cross, who we announced as a partner in March, and we boosted funds to their Global Covid-19 Emergency Appeal and Disaster Relief Emergency Fund by inviting all employees to make this donation even more significant.'

Funds raised from the Red Cross appeals have been directed towards Central America, where Hurricane Iota and Storm Eta have resulted in devastating landslides and flooding and Southeast Asia, where a succession of tropical storms has left catastrophic consequences for the livelihoods of local people.

Read more about the Group's community investment strategy and work here. https://www.electroluxgroup.com/sustainabilityreports/2019/key-priorities-and-progress-2019/our-nine-promises/Be-a-force-for-good/

Disclaimer

AB Electrolux published this content on 19 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 08:32:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ELECTROLUX AB
03:33aA YEAR OF GIVING : Electrolux Food Foundation donates 500,000 meals to vulnerabl..
PU
12/18ELECTROLUX : and partners wrap up sustainability-focused year of innovation
PU
12/17ELECTROLUX : joins global climate business network CLC
PU
12/09ELECTROLUX : EPA Imposes $6.9 Million Civil Penalty For FIFRA Violations
AQ
12/08ELECTROLUX : CDP recognizes Electrolux climate and water action with double &ldq..
PU
12/08ELECTROLUX : CDP recognizes Electrolux climate and water action with double "A" ..
AQ
12/04ELECTROLUX : in North America donates $1.2 million in kitchenware
PU
11/17ELECTROLUX : Driving profitable growth through innovation - Electrolux Capital M..
AQ
11/12Patricia Industries Divests 40% Stake in Three Scandinavia's Telecom Tower Bu..
DJ
11/04ELECTROLUX AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 115 B 13 961 M 13 961 M
Net income 2020 4 938 M 599 M 599 M
Net Debt 2020 5 726 M 694 M 694 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 3,93%
Capitalization 56 520 M 6 822 M 6 851 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ELECTROLUX AB
Duration : Period :
Electrolux AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROLUX AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 216,23 SEK
Last Close Price 196,65 SEK
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonas Samuelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Staffan Bohman Chairman
Carsten Franke Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Therese Friberg Chief Financial Officer
J. P. Iversen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTROLUX AB-14.46%6 822
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.53.30%95 345
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.50.51%13 246
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-4.19%9 193
GROUPE SEB S.A.12.54%9 141
NEWELL BRANDS INC.7.18%8 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ