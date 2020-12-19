A year of giving: Electrolux Food Foundation donates 500,000 meals to vulnerable people in need

Together with partners and employees, the Electrolux Food Foundation has contributed to local and international initiatives this year to provide food and basic need to those affected by the corona pandemic and climate-related disasters around the world.

From lunchboxes delivered to frontline hospital workers, food vouchers for struggling families and emergency supplies for those left hungry and displaced, this year has seen an unprecedented level of activities to support people in need.

'With the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, we quickly saw the need to focus this year on supporting communities, providing food and provisions to help the most vulnerable in society who were at especially high risk,' says Ingrid Mellstig, Head of the Electrolux Food Foundation.

'The foundation also proudly contributed SEK 500,000 to the Red Cross, who we announced as a partner in March, and we boosted funds to their Global Covid-19 Emergency Appeal and Disaster Relief Emergency Fund by inviting all employees to make this donation even more significant.'

Funds raised from the Red Cross appeals have been directed towards Central America, where Hurricane Iota and Storm Eta have resulted in devastating landslides and flooding and Southeast Asia, where a succession of tropical storms has left catastrophic consequences for the livelihoods of local people.

Read more about the Group's community investment strategy and work here. https://www.electroluxgroup.com/sustainabilityreports/2019/key-priorities-and-progress-2019/our-nine-promises/Be-a-force-for-good/