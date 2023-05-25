Advanced search
    ELUX B   SE0000103814

ELECTROLUX AB

(ELUX B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:19:06 2021-10-05 am EDT
185.60 SEK   +1.42%
01:08pElectrolux : An improved performance relying on North America
Alphavalue
05/01Conversion of shares in AB Electrolux
AQ
04/30Midea Group Reportedly Exploring A Potential Acquisition of Electrolux
CI
Electrolux : An improved performance relying on North America

05/25/2023 | 01:08pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Chart ELECTROLUX AB
Managers and Directors
Jonas Samuelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Therese Friberg Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Staffan Bohman Chairman
J. P. Iversen Chief Information Officer
Carsten Franke Executive Vice President & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTROLUX AB-3.00%4 000
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.4.27%52 232
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-8.91%28 216
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION0.88%7 229
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.6.79%6 006
SEB S.A.24.47%5 770
