Electrolux : An improved performance relying on North America

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
APPLE INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Dividend Kings
Quality stocks at a reasonable price
Trend-Following Stocks
Top ROE
Investment Themes
Homepage
Cybersecurity
Luxury
Oligopolies
Cloud Computing
Pets
E-Commerce & Logistics
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Luxury
Ageing Population
Wind energy
Millennials
Education
In Vino Veritas
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
Sweden
Nasdaq Stockholm
Electrolux AB
News
Summary
ELUX B
SE0000103814
ELECTROLUX AB
(ELUX B)
Add to my list
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm -
11:19:06 2021-10-05 am EDT
185.60
SEK
+1.42%
01:08p
Electrolux : An improved performance relying on North America
05/01
Conversion of shares in AB Electrolux
AQ
04/30
Midea Group Reportedly Exploring A Potential Acquisition of Electrolux
CI
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Electrolux : An improved performance relying on North America
05/25/2023 | 01:08pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about ELECTROLUX AB
01:08p
Electrolux : An improved performance relying on North America
05/01
Conversion of shares in AB Electrolux
AQ
04/30
Midea Group Reportedly Exploring A Potential Acquisition of Electrolux
CI
04/28
Conversion of shares in AB Electrolux
AQ
04/28
Electrolux : Positive items in North America
04/28
Transcript : AB Electrolux, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
CI
04/28
Electrolux Group Q1 2023 Interim report
AQ
04/28
AB Electrolux Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/28
ELECTROLUX AB : Slide show Q1
CO
04/28
ELECTROLUX AB : 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTROLUX AB
01:08p
Electrolux : An improved performance relying on North America
04/28
Electrolux : Positive items in North America
03/22
Electrolux : Hopes of better times in North America
More recommendations
Chart ELECTROLUX AB
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Jonas Samuelson
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Therese Friberg
Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Staffan Bohman
Chairman
J. P. Iversen
Chief Information Officer
Carsten Franke
Executive Vice President & Head-Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ELECTROLUX AB
-3.00%
4 000
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.
4.27%
52 232
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
-8.91%
28 216
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
0.88%
7 229
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.
6.79%
6 006
SEB S.A.
24.47%
5 770
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
Slave