ELECTROLUX AB

ELECTROLUX AB

(ELUX B)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Electrolux : Invitation to Electrolux Q3 presentation

10/09/2020 | 04:05am EDT

Electrolux results for the third quarter of 2020 will be published on October 23, 2020, at approximately 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.

Slides used in the presentation will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir. The third quarter report will also be available at the same address.

You can listen to the presentation here.

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46 8 566 426 51
Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 3333 000 804
Participants in US should call +1 631 9131 422

Pin code: 36830556#

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

Disclaimer

AB Electrolux published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 08:04:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 110 B 12 421 M 12 421 M
Net income 2020 3 673 M 415 M 415 M
Net Debt 2020 7 493 M 846 M 846 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 2,79%
Capitalization 59 053 M 6 656 M 6 669 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ELECTROLUX AB
Duration : Period :
Electrolux AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROLUX AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 199,38 SEK
Last Close Price 205,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonas Samuelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Staffan Bohman Chairman
Carsten Franke Chief Operations Officer & Executive-VP
Therese Friberg Chief Financial Officer
J. P. Iversen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTROLUX AB-10.66%6 656
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.24.64%74 623
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.17.04%10 303
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.2.89%9 511
GROUPE SEB S.A.10.57%8 630
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-5.83%7 680
