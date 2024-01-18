Stock ELUX B ELECTROLUX AB
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Electrolux AB

Equities

ELUX B

SE0000103814

Appliances, Tools & Housewares

Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm
Other stock markets
 11:19:06 2021-10-05 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
185.6 SEK +1.42% Intraday chart for Electrolux AB -10.60% -3.00%
11:28am ELECTROLUX : Update following the profit warning for Q4 23 Alphavalue
Jan. 12 Electrolux: further loss expected due to the USA CF
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Electrolux AB

ELECTROLUX : Update following the profit warning for Q4 23 Alphavalue
Electrolux: further loss expected due to the USA CF
AB Electrolux Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2023 CI
Electrolux Unveils New Emission Reduction Targets for 2030 MT
Electrolux: new GHG reduction target CF
Electrolux: sells its Memphis plant for $35 million CF
Electrolux: sells its Memphis plant for $35 million CF
An unknown buyer completed the acquisition of Manufacturing facility in Memphis, Tennessee from AB Electrolux (OM:ELUX B) for $25 million. CI
AB Electrolux(OM:ELUX B) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Consumer Durables & Apparel (Industry Group) CI
AB Electrolux(OM:ELUX B) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Consumer Discretionary CI
AB Electrolux(OM:ELUX B) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 CI
AB Electrolux(OM:ELUX B) dropped from S&P International 700 CI
AB Electrolux(OM:ELUX B) dropped from S&P Global 1200 CI
ELECTROLUX : Still awaiting a positive turnaround Alphavalue
ELECTROLUX : Tough market conditions, additional restructuring Alphavalue
Electrolux Plans Restructuring to Boost Cost Savings; Stock Sinks MT
Transcript : AB Electrolux, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2023
AB Electrolux Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Electrolux's Nomination Committee Proposes New Chairman MT
AB Electrolux Announces Board Changes CI
Electrolux Board Chair to Step Down in FY24 MT
AB Electrolux Announces Staffan Bohman Declines Re-Election as Chairman of the Board, Member of the Audit Committee and the People Committee CI
Phoenix Investors, LLC acquired 922,444-square-foot industrial building located at 701 33rd Avenue N in St. Cloud, Minnesota from AB Electrolux (OM:ELUX B). CI
An unknown buyer agreed to acquire Manufacturing facility in Memphis, Tennessee from AB Electrolux (OM:ELUX B) for $61 million. CI
Electrolux Sells Hungary Factory to Qvantum for EUR38 Million MT

Chart Electrolux AB

Chart Electrolux AB
More charts

Company Profile

AB Electrolux provides household appliances and appliances for professional use. The Company offers designs and sustainable solutions, under brands including Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi and Frigidaire. The Company's segments include Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Small Appliances and Professional Products. The Company's business areas include kitchen, laundry, small appliances and home care and services. The Company's Major Appliances and Small Appliances are producing appliances for the consumer market. Products within Major Appliances comprise of refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners and microwave ovens. Small appliances include vacuum cleaners and other small appliances. Professional Products consists of foodservice equipment and laundry solutions for professional users.
Sector
Appliances, Tools & Housewares
Calendar
2024-02-02 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Sector Other Appliances, Tools & Housewares

1st Jan change Capi.
ELECTROLUX AB Stock Electrolux AB
-3.00% 2 461 M $
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Midea Group Co., Ltd.
+3.19% 54 045 M $
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. Stock Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
+2.43% 26 489 M $
SHARKNINJA, INC. Stock SharkNinja, Inc.
-6.80% 6 628 M $
SEB S.A. Stock SEB S.A.
-6.73% 6 259 M $
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Supor Co., Ltd.
-1.55% 5 798 M $
DE'LONGHI S.P.A. Stock De'Longhi S.p.A.
-1.97% 4 858 M $
NEWELL BRANDS INC. Stock Newell Brands Inc.
-6.57% 3 359 M $
HELEN OF TROY LIMITED Stock Helen of Troy Limited
-4.94% 2 727 M $
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
-2.42% 2 748 M $
Other Appliances, Tools & Housewares
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Electrolux AB - Nasdaq Stockholm
  4. News Electrolux AB
  5. Electrolux : Update following the profit warning for Q4 23
Secure and Increase the Performance of your Investments with our Team of Experts at your Side
Securing my Investments
fermer