AB Electrolux provides household appliances and appliances for professional use. The Company offers designs and sustainable solutions, under brands including Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi and Frigidaire. The Company's segments include Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Small Appliances and Professional Products. The Company's business areas include kitchen, laundry, small appliances and home care and services. The Company's Major Appliances and Small Appliances are producing appliances for the consumer market. Products within Major Appliances comprise of refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners and microwave ovens. Small appliances include vacuum cleaners and other small appliances. Professional Products consists of foodservice equipment and laundry solutions for professional users.