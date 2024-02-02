Electrolux: annual losses widen

Electrolux reports a net loss of SEK 5.23 billion (approx. 460 million euros) for 2023, up from SEK 1.32 billion the previous year, with operating margin up from -0.2% to -2.2%.



The Swedish group explains that its results have been burdened 'mainly by lower volumes following weakening market demand, as well as intensified pricing pressure in North America'.



At just under 134.5 billion kroner, the appliance maker's revenues were broadly flat, with a 4% organic decline in sales offset by favorable currency effects.



Electrolux believes its cost-cutting measures will contribute mainly to its results in the second half of 2024, but it does not expect a sequential improvement in its underlying operating profit in the first quarter.



