Electrolux raises market outlook as profit clearly beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swedish home appliance maker
Electrolux upped its market outlook for the full year
on Friday, after posting third-quarter earnings far ahead of
analysts' forecasts.
The company, whose rivals include Whirlpool, LG
Electronics and Samsung Electronics,
said on Sept. 25 it had seen a substantial earnings recovery in
the third quarter and was reinstating dividends.
It said operating earnings rose to 3.22 billion Swedish
crowns ($367 million) from 1.06 billion, beating the 2.44
billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
"Sales also benefited from consumers spending more time at
home, using their appliances more intensively and allocating
more of their household budgets to home improvement," CEO Jonas
Samuelson said in a statement.
The firm said it expects market demand for appliances in
Europe to be slightly positive this year, slightly positive to
positive in North America, and positive in Latin America.
It had previously forecast negative demand overall. In the
Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa it still expects a fall in
demand.
Electrolux shares are up 9% this year, and have doubled from
lows in March.
($1 = 8.7815 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Jason Neely)