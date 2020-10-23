Log in
ELECTROLUX AB    ELUX B   SE0000103814

ELECTROLUX AB

(ELUX B)
Electrolux raises market outlook as profit clearly beats forecasts

10/23/2020 | 02:45am EDT

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux upped its market outlook for the full year on Friday, after posting third-quarter earnings far ahead of analysts' forecasts.

The company, whose rivals include Whirlpool, LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics, said on Sept. 25 it had seen a substantial earnings recovery in the third quarter and was reinstating dividends.

It said operating earnings rose to 3.22 billion Swedish crowns ($367 million) from 1.06 billion, beating the 2.44 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

"Sales also benefited from consumers spending more time at home, using their appliances more intensively and allocating more of their household budgets to home improvement," CEO Jonas Samuelson said in a statement.

The firm said it expects market demand for appliances in Europe to be slightly positive this year, slightly positive to positive in North America, and positive in Latin America.

It had previously forecast negative demand overall. In the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa it still expects a fall in demand.

Electrolux shares are up 9% this year, and have doubled from lows in March.

($1 = 8.7815 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Jason Neely)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.15% 485 Delayed Quote.-9.58%
ELECTROLUX AB 0.88% 206.7 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. -2.21% 88400 End-of-day quote.22.61%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.05% 160.7 Delayed Quote.-6.60%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.31% 60100 End-of-day quote.7.71%
WHIRLPOOL -1.54% 193.8 Delayed Quote.31.36%
WHIRLPOOL S.A. 1.14% 7.09 End-of-day quote.-30.83%
Financials
Sales 2020 111 B 12 659 M 12 659 M
Net income 2020 4 330 M 494 M 494 M
Net Debt 2020 6 825 M 778 M 778 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 59 399 M 6 777 M 6 773 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ELECTROLUX AB
Duration : Period :
Electrolux AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROLUX AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 208,69 SEK
Last Close Price 206,70 SEK
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonas Samuelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Staffan Bohman Chairman
Carsten Franke Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Therese Friberg Chief Financial Officer
J. P. Iversen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTROLUX AB-10.09%6 777
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.34.59%81 339
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.15.40%10 321
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-3.23%9 195
GROUPE SEB S.A.12.39%8 895
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-7.02%7 446
