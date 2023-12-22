Electrolux: sells its Memphis plant for $35 million

December 22, 2023 at 10:52 am EST Share

The Electrolux Group announces that it has divested its Memphis (Tennessee) plant for $35 million.



The gain of approximately $25 million (approximately SEK 250 million) resulting from the divestment will be recognized as a non-recurring item, which will have a positive impact on operating income in the North America business area during the fourth quarter of 2023.



The divestment is part of the actions to dispose of non-strategic assets, which were communicated on July 20, 2023.



The Group's production in Memphis ceased on June 30, 2022, and operations were transferred to the new plant in Springfield, Tennessee.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.