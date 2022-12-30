Advanced search
    EPRO B   SE0013747870

ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)

(EPRO B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-12-29 am EST
45.02 SEK   +2.09%
02:08aElectrolux Professional : Change in Employee Representatives to the Board of Directors of Electrolux Professional AB
PU
12/16Electrolux Professional Group receives industry-top rating in Climate Change by CDP
AQ
12/01Electrolux Professional : top performer in its industry in ESG risk-ranking
PU
Electrolux Professional : Change in Employee Representatives to the Board of Directors of Electrolux Professional AB

12/30/2022 | 02:08am EST
Electrolux Professional AB announces that Jens Pierard has been appointed as ordinary employee representative of Swedish Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), in the Board of Directors as from January 1, 2023.

Jens Picard is replacing Ulf Karlsson, who will retire at the end of 2022. At the same time, Per Magnusson has been appointed as deputy employee representative by LO.

For more information, please contact Jacob Broberg, Chief Communication & Investor Relations Officer +46 70 190 00 33Change in Employee Representatives to the Board of Directors of Electrolux Professional AB2022-12-30T07:00:00+00:00Electrolux Professional

Electrolux Professional publ AB published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 07:07:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 890 M 1 042 M 1 042 M
Net income 2022 725 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 543 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 12 939 M 1 238 M 1 238 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 030
Free-Float 77,5%
Managers and Directors
Alberto Zanata President & Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Zarpellon Chief Financial Officer
Kai Bertil Wärn Chairman
Carlo M. Caroni Chief Operating Officer-Operations
Paolo Marceca Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)-28.26%1 238
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-29.91%51 148
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-17.40%32 103
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-32.24%7 012
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-2.71%6 296
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-20.07%5 803