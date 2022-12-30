Electrolux Professional : Change in Employee Representatives to the Board of Directors of Electrolux Professional AB

Electrolux Professional AB announces that Jens Pierard has been appointed as ordinary employee representative of Swedish Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), in the Board of Directors as from January 1, 2023.
Jens Picard is replacing Ulf Karlsson, who will retire at the end of 2022. At the same time, Per Magnusson has been appointed as deputy employee representative by LO.
For more information, please contact Jacob Broberg, Chief Communication & Investor Relations Officer +46 70 190 00 33
