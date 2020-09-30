Electrolux Professional : Conversion of shares in Electrolux Professional

According to Electrolux Professional´s articles of association, owners of Series A shares are entitled to request that such shares to be converted to Series B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of voting rights in the company.

During September 2020, 3,014 Series A shares were converted to Series B shares at the request of the shareholders, following which the total number of voting rights in the company amounts to 36,110,317.5.

The total number of registered shares in the company amount to287,397,450, of which 8,189,525 are Series A and 279,207,925are Series B.

In conjunction with a conversion, the company has an obligation pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980) to, in this manner, disclose information regarding the change.

This information is information that Electrolux Professional AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, at 17:30 pm CET on September 30, 2020.

For further information, please contact Jacob Broberg, Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Communications +46 70 190 00 33

Conversion of shares in Electrolux Professional

2020-09-30T15:30:00+00:00

Electrolux Professional