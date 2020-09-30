Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Electrolux Professional AB (publ)    EPRO B   SE0013747870

ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)

(EPRO B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electrolux Professional : Conversion of shares in Electrolux Professional

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 11:35am EDT

According to Electrolux Professional´s articles of association, owners of Series A shares are entitled to request that such shares to be converted to Series B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of voting rights in the company.

During September 2020, 3,014 Series A shares were converted to Series B shares at the request of the shareholders, following which the total number of voting rights in the company amounts to 36,110,317.5.

The total number of registered shares in the company amount to287,397,450, of which 8,189,525 are Series A and 279,207,925are Series B.

In conjunction with a conversion, the company has an obligation pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980) to, in this manner, disclose information regarding the change.

This information is information that Electrolux Professional AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, at 17:30 pm CET on September 30, 2020.

For further information, please contact Jacob Broberg, Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Communications +46 70 190 00 33

Conversion of shares in Electrolux Professional2020-09-30T15:30:00+00:00Electrolux Professional

Disclaimer

Electrolux Professional publ AB published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 15:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)
11:35aELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL : Conversion of shares in Electrolux Professional
PU
11:31aELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL : Conversion of shares in Electrolux Professional
AQ
09/29ELECTROLUX : Notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of AB Electrolux
AQ
09/29ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL : Update on previously announced cost saving measures
PU
09/29ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL : Update on previously announced cost saving measures
AQ
09/28ELECTROLUX : Notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of AB Electrolux
AQ
09/17ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL : Nomination committee appointed ahead of 2021 Annual Ge..
PU
09/17ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL : Nomination committee appointed ahead of 2021 Annual Ge..
AQ
08/20ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL : Delisting of Electrolux Professional's series A shares
PU
08/19ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL : har ansökt om avnotering av Electrolux Professionals a..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 363 M 817 M 817 M
Net income 2020 314 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net Debt 2020 617 M 68,5 M 68,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 9 912 M 1 103 M 1 100 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 591
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Electrolux Professional AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,60 SEK
Last Close Price 35,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Zanata President & Chief Executive Officer
Kai Bertil Wärn Chairman
Carlo M. Caroni COO-Operations, Research & Development
Fabio Zarpellon Chief Financial Officer
Lorna C. Donatone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)0.00%1 103
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.24.38%74 190
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.12.73%9 923
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.2.34%9 425
GROUPE SEB S.A.9.29%8 522
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-10.93%7 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group