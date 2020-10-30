Log in
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)

EPRO B
Electrolux Professional : Conversion of shares in Electrolux Professional

10/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT

According to the articles of association of Electrolux Professional AB (publ), owners of Series A shares are entitled to request that such shares to be converted to Series B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of voting rights in the company.

During October 2020, 40,878 Series A shares were converted to Series B shares at the request of the shareholders, following which the total number of voting rights in the company amounts to 36,073,527.3.

The total number of registered shares in the company amount to 287,397,450, of which 8,148,647 are Series A and 279,248,803 are Series B.

This information is information that Electrolux Professional AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, at 13:00 pm. CET on October 30, 2020.

For further information, please contact Jacob Broberg, Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Communications +46 70 190 00 33

Disclaimer

Electrolux Professional publ AB published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 12:09:07 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 7 267 M 817 M 817 M
Net income 2020 279 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
Net Debt 2020 686 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 8 764 M 982 M 986 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 591
Free-Float 79,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 38,33 SEK
Last Close Price 31,39 SEK
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Zanata President & Chief Executive Officer
Kai Bertil Wärn Chairman
Carlo M. Caroni COO-Operations, Research & Development
Fabio Zarpellon Chief Financial Officer
Lorna C. Donatone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)0.00%982
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.39.36%84 387
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.24.23%10 931
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-6.26%8 757
GROUPE SEB S.A.5.74%8 189
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-12.49%7 137
