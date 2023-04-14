Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Electrolux Professional AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPRO B   SE0013747870

ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)

(EPRO B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:54 2023-04-13 am EDT
54.65 SEK   +1.77%
02:06aElectrolux Professional : Sustainability Report published
PU
04/11Invitation to Electrolux Professional AB Q1 2023 presentation
AQ
03/31Conversion of shares in Electrolux Professional
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electrolux Professional : Sustainability Report published

04/14/2023 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Electrolux Professional Group has set ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions in operations by 50% by 2025 compared to 2015 levels and to be carbon neutral in operations by 2030. The Group is well on its way to meet those targets, since carbon emissions have been reduced by 45%, as noted in the 2022 Sustainability Report.

The 45% reduction of carbon emissions related to industrial operations compared to 2015, with a recalculated baseline including acquisitions, is driven by an increase of renewable electricity. However, total emissions increased in 2022, due to the acquisition of two new sites in the US. In Europe, our carbon emissions are largely driven by gas consumption for heating, while outside Europe they are driven by electricity usage. As a result of our commitment to increase the use of renewable electricity, our factory in Thailand achieved a 64% carbon emission reduction in 2022 alone.

"I am delighted to see that we are on track to achieve our carbon emission target for 2025. We have been ranked highest among listed companies in our industry for climate change and ESG risk rating in 2022 by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and Sustainalytics (Morningstar), respectively, which is evidence of our leadership in sustainability," says Alberto Zanata, CEO of Electrolux Professional Group.

Since product use accounts for 95% of our emissions impact, the Group has developed Science Based Targets for scope 3 emissions that have been submitted for approval from the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi).

Energy and water-saving solutions in high demand
Our energy-saving solutions are outstanding within our industry. In 2022 we noted an increased demand from customers in our energy-saving solutions, such as heat-pump dryers, high-spin washing machines and eco-friendly detergents. In 2022, we also launched the Safe Box Hold and the hygiene&clean commercial dishwasher line to meet customer needs for improved hygiene and sanitization.

We have developed a water efficiency target for our solutions since some of our products require water consumption. Our aim is to enhance water efficiency within our dishwashing and laundry product ranges, and we are pleased to announce that in 2022 we achieved a 2.4% increase in water- consumption efficiency.

Mitigating climate-related risks in accordance with TCFD Framework
We are a signatory of the UN Global Compact, and our sustainability targets focus on climate, health & safety and diversity, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We recognize the importance of mitigating climate change and support the ambitions of the Paris Agreement. We are also managing sustainability-related risks such as fire, natural disasters, and extreme weather conditions by surveying all manufacturing sites annually and identifying our climate-related risks, opportunities, and their financial impact in accordance with the TCFD framework.

Learn more about our sustainability targets, performance, and our solutions in our Sustainability Report 2022 - download it here.

For more information, please contact Jacob Broberg, Chief Communication & Investor Relations Officer +46 70 190 00 33Electrolux Professional Group Sustainability Report published2023-04-14T06:00:00+00:00Electrolux Professional

Attachments

Disclaimer

Electrolux Professional publ AB published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 06:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)
02:06aElectrolux Professional : Sustainability Report published
PU
04/11Invitation to Electrolux Professional AB Q1 2023 presentation
AQ
03/31Conversion of shares in Electrolux Professional
AQ
03/29Electrolux Professional Group published Annual and Sustainability report 2022
AQ
03/20Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Electrolux Professional AB (publ)
AQ
03/15Electrolux Professional Group silver certified by EcoVadis
AQ
02/21The new TANGO XP espresso line launched by UNIC
AQ
02/02Meta surprises, Shell & Santander hit records : Mar..
MS
01/31Conversion of shares in Electrolux Professional
AQ
01/31Transcript : Electrolux Professional AB, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 11 303 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
Net income 2023 772 M 75,2 M 75,2 M
Net Debt 2023 1 227 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 1,59%
Capitalization 15 706 M 1 530 M 1 530 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 940
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Electrolux Professional AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 54,65 SEK
Average target price 57,67 SEK
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Zanata President & Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Zarpellon Chief Financial Officer
Kai Bertil Wärn Chairman
Carlo M. Caroni Chief Operating Officer-Operations
Guilhem Senegas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)24.71%1 530
ATLAS COPCO AB3.57%58 436
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.81%40 987
SMC CORPORATION24.79%33 786
FANUC CORPORATION15.12%32 867
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.17.82%32 463
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer