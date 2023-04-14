Electrolux Professional : Sustainability Report published

Electrolux Professional Group has set ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions in operations by 50% by 2025 compared to 2015 levels and to be carbon neutral in operations by 2030. The Group is well on its way to meet those targets, since carbon emissions have been reduced by 45%, as noted in the 2022 Sustainability Report.

The 45% reduction of carbon emissions related to industrial operations compared to 2015, with a recalculated baseline including acquisitions, is driven by an increase of renewable electricity. However, total emissions increased in 2022, due to the acquisition of two new sites in the US. In Europe, our carbon emissions are largely driven by gas consumption for heating, while outside Europe they are driven by electricity usage. As a result of our commitment to increase the use of renewable electricity, our factory in Thailand achieved a 64% carbon emission reduction in 2022 alone.

"I am delighted to see that we are on track to achieve our carbon emission target for 2025. We have been ranked highest among listed companies in our industry for climate change and ESG risk rating in 2022 by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and Sustainalytics (Morningstar), respectively, which is evidence of our leadership in sustainability," says Alberto Zanata, CEO of Electrolux Professional Group.

Since product use accounts for 95% of our emissions impact, the Group has developed Science Based Targets for scope 3 emissions that have been submitted for approval from the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi).

Energy and water-saving solutions in high demand

Our energy-saving solutions are outstanding within our industry. In 2022 we noted an increased demand from customers in our energy-saving solutions, such as heat-pump dryers, high-spin washing machines and eco-friendly detergents. In 2022, we also launched the Safe Box Hold and the hygiene&clean commercial dishwasher line to meet customer needs for improved hygiene and sanitization.

We have developed a water efficiency target for our solutions since some of our products require water consumption. Our aim is to enhance water efficiency within our dishwashing and laundry product ranges, and we are pleased to announce that in 2022 we achieved a 2.4% increase in water- consumption efficiency.

Mitigating climate-related risks in accordance with TCFD Framework

We are a signatory of the UN Global Compact, and our sustainability targets focus on climate, health & safety and diversity, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We recognize the importance of mitigating climate change and support the ambitions of the Paris Agreement. We are also managing sustainability-related risks such as fire, natural disasters, and extreme weather conditions by surveying all manufacturing sites annually and identifying our climate-related risks, opportunities, and their financial impact in accordance with the TCFD framework.

Learn more about our sustainability targets, performance, and our solutions in our Sustainability Report 2022 - download it here.