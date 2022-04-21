Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Electrolux Professional AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    EPRO B   SE0013747870

ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)

(EPRO B)
  Report
04/20 11:29:51 am EDT
54.20 SEK   -1.90%
04/13ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL : LiberoPro and TrinityPro from Electrolux Professional wins Red Dot design Award 2022
PU
04/12ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL : Invitation to Electrolux Professional AB Q1 2022 presentation
PU
03/31Conversion of shares in Electrolux Professional
AQ
News 
Press Releases

Electrolux Professional : Sustainability report 2021 published

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
Electrolux Professional want to set the pace within the professional food, laundry, and beverage industry through innovation in sustainability and energy efficiency. In our first third-party verified Sustainability report, we elaborate on how this is being achieved.

In 2021 several sustainability focused development projects went into production, meaning that we can offer more solutions that significantly reduce energy and water consumption compared to previous products. We are also replacing Hydrofluorocarbon greenhouse gases (HFC gases), such as refrigerants in all refrigeration and beverage products since they are deemed to be harmful to the environment.

"Since 95% of our main environmental and climate impact occurs during the product-use phase, as products consumes energy, water, and detergents, our mission and focus to continue to focus on developing low consumption solutions, continues", says Niklas Lindsköld, Head of Sustainability. "In comparison to older products, or the industry standard, the global sales of our Laundry products in 2021 led to a decrease in the world's water consumption of approximately 20 million m3."

2021 achievements

  • Scope 3 emissions: In 2021 we investigated the data from our greenhouse gas emissions within scope 3 (year 2019). It shows that our scope 3 constitutes approximately 99.9% of our total emissions.
  • Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2021 amounted to 3.4 (3.1) kiloton CO2, which is -31% compared to 2015. CO2 emissions increased in 2021, an expected increase as volumes had decreased sharply in 2020 due to the pandemic.
  • Replacing Hydrofluorocarbon greenhouse gases (HFC gases) in 18 different product families, offering solutions with more natural, climate-friendly green gas alternatives.
  • As some of our products consume water, we have set a target to increase water efficiency within our dishwashing and laundry product ranges (base year 2019). In 2021 we have improved water consumption efficiency by 2.3%.
  • Water consumption from our industrial operations has significantly declined in recent years. This trend continued in 2021 with a reduction in water consumption with 18% since 2020.
  • In the first Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) as a standalone company, Electrolux Professional in 2021 received a B rating on the A- to F- scale.
  • A EUR 60m sustainability-related loan agreement was signed with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB).
  • Health and safety in operations: the lost time injury rate (LTIR) improved by 34% compared with 2020.
  • Electrolux Professional sponsors the Electrolux Food Foundation, an independent, non-profit organization that supports initiatives to inspire more sustainable food choices among professionals and consumers.

Electrolux Professional Sustainability report 2021 is published in www.electroluxprofessional.com/corporate/
Media contact Jacob Broberg, Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Communications +46 70 190 00 33

Electrolux Professional Sustainability report 2021 published2022-04-21T06:00:00+00:00Electrolux Professional

Disclaimer

Electrolux Professional publ AB published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
