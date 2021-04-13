Electrolux Professional : Invitation to Electrolux Professional AB Q1 2021 presentation

Electrolux Professional AB will publish the Q1 2021 interim report for the period January - March 2021, on Tuesday, April 27, at 08:00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET with Alberto Zanata, CEO and Fabio Zarpellon, CFO presenting the result, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be available on https://www.electroluxprofessional.com/corporate/.

Please use the following dial-in details to participate in the telephone conference:

Sweden: +46 8 566 427 05

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9264

United States: +1 833 526 8381

The telephone conference and presentation can be followed live from https://electroluxprofessional.creo.se/210427.