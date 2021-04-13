Log in
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)

(EPRO B)
Electrolux Professional : Invitation to Electrolux Professional AB Q1 2021 presentation

04/13/2021 | 02:07am EDT
Electrolux Professional AB will publish the Q1 2021 interim report for the period January - March 2021, on Tuesday, April 27, at 08:00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET with Alberto Zanata, CEO and Fabio Zarpellon, CFO presenting the result, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be available on https://www.electroluxprofessional.com/corporate/.

Please use the following dial-in details to participate in the telephone conference:

Sweden: +46 8 566 427 05
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9264
United States: +1 833 526 8381

The telephone conference and presentation can be followed live from https://electroluxprofessional.creo.se/210427.

Media contact Jacob Broberg, Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Communications +46 70 190 00 33

Disclaimer

Electrolux Professional publ AB published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 06:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
