Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMGS   NO0010358484

ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA

(EMGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/23 10:25:23 am EDT
2.090 NOK   +5.13%
02:01pEMGS : Notifiable Trading
GL
05/20EMGS : Notifiable Trading
GL
05/20EMGS : Notifiable Trading
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EMGS: Notifiable Trading

05/23/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Perestroika AS, (“Perestroika”), an entity closely associated with chairman of the board of directors of Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company"), Frederik Mohn, has on 23 May 2022 purchased 100,000 EMGS shares at an average price per share of NOK 2.0646.

Following this purchase, Perestroika holds 29,652,795 shares in the Company.  

Further details regarding the transaction are set out in the attached form.


Contact
Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 948 25 836

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

The stock exchange notification was published by Anders Eimstad, CFO, Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA.

About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA
02:01pEMGS : Notifiable Trading
GL
05/20EMGS : Notifiable Trading
GL
05/20EMGS : Notifiable Trading
AQ
05/20TRANSCRIPT : Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA, Q1 2022 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, May 20, ..
CI
05/19ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES : Q1 2022 Report
PU
05/19ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES : Q1 2022 Presentation
PU
05/19EMGS reports first quarter 2022 results
GL
05/19EMGS reports first quarter 2022 results
AQ
05/19Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
04/29EMGS secures additional pre-funded multi-client survey in Norway
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 26,7 M 27,1 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA
Duration : Period :
Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Petter Lindhom Chief Executive Officer
Anders Eimstad Chief Financial Officer
Frederik Wilhelm Mohn Chairman
Jarkko Petteri Soininen Director
Mimi Kristine Berdal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA66.78%27
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED37.30%58 122
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY43.60%34 017
HALLIBURTON COMPANY60.47%33 103
TENARIS S.A.66.07%19 049
NOV INC.33.06%7 082