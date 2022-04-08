Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMGS   NO0010358484

ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA

(EMGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/07 10:25:02 am EDT
1.798 NOK   +4.53%
02:01aEMGS secures pre-funded multi-client survey in Norway
GL
04/06EMGS – Vessel activity and multi-client sales update for the first quarter 2022
AQ
04/06Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

EMGS secures pre-funded multi-client survey in Norway

04/08/2022 | 02:01am EDT
Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (“EMGS” or the “Company”) has entered into an agreement for a fully pre-funded multi-client 3D CSEM survey in Norway.

The contract has a value of approximately USD 1 million. The survey is expected to be executed within 2022.

Contact
Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 948 25 836

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28,9 M - -
Net income 2021 4,92 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,7 M 26,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 43,1%
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Petter Lindhom Chief Executive Officer
Anders Eimstad Chief Financial Officer
Frederik Wilhelm Mohn Chairman
Jarkko Petteri Soininen Director
Mimi Kristine Berdal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA50.84%27
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED36.16%57 230
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY50.12%34 552
HALLIBURTON COMPANY65.06%33 636
TENARIS S.A.50.27%17 821
NOV INC.42.95%7 567