Electromagnetic Geoservices : EMGS is attending the 83rd EAGE Annual Conference & Exhibition in Madrid
04/18/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
EMGS is attending the EAGE Annual Conference & Exhibition in Madrid from June 6th to 9th 2022. Come visit us at booth #1150 to learn more about CSEM technology and our upcoming CSEM Multi-Client acquisition campaigns.
