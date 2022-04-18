Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMGS   NO0010358484

ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA

(EMGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/13 07:05:27 am EDT
1.960 NOK   -2.00%
04:34pELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES : EMGS is attending the 83rd EAGE Annual Conference & Exhibition in Madrid
PU
04/08Electromagnetic Geoservices Lands $1 Million Multiclient Survey in Norway; Shares Up 8%
MT
04/08EMGS secures pre-funded multi-client survey in Norway
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electromagnetic Geoservices : EMGS is attending the 83rd EAGE Annual Conference & Exhibition in Madrid

04/18/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
EMGS is attending the EAGE Annual Conference & Exhibition in Madrid from June 6th to 9th 2022. Come visit us at booth #1150 to learn more about CSEM technology and our upcoming CSEM Multi-Client acquisition campaigns.

EMGS is attending the EAGE Annual Conference & Exhibition in Madrid from June 6th to 9th 2022. Come visit us at booth #1150 to learn more about CSEM technology and our upcoming CSEM Multi-Client acquisition campaigns.

EMGS - ElectroMagnetic GeoServices ASA published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 20:33:11 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28,9 M - -
Net income 2021 4,92 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,2 M 29,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 43,1%
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Petter Lindhom Chief Executive Officer
Anders Eimstad Chief Financial Officer
Frederik Wilhelm Mohn Chairman
Jarkko Petteri Soininen Director
Mimi Kristine Berdal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA64.43%29
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED44.41%60 696
HALLIBURTON COMPANY78.22%36 707
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY54.99%36 070
TENARIS S.A.63.52%19 214
NOV INC.51.73%8 076