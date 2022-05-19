Electromagnetic Geoservices : Q1 2022 Presentation

This quarterly presentation includes and is based, inter alia, on forward-looking information and statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about global economic conditions, the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (EMGS) and its subsidiaries. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations include, among others, economic and market conditions in the geographic areas and industries that are or will be major markets for the EMGS' businesses, oil prices, market acceptance of new products and services, changes in governmental regulations, interest rates, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and such other factors as may be discussed from time to time. Although Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA believes that its expectations and the information in this Report were based upon reasonable assumptions at the time when they were made, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved or that the actual results will be as set out in this Report. Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA nor any other company within the EMGS Group is making any representation or warranty, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in the Report, and neither Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA, any other company within the EMGS Group nor any of their directors, officers or employees will have any liability to you or any other persons resulting from your use of the information in the Report. Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or statements in the Report.
Q1 2022
Operational highlights for the quarter
Atlantic Guardian warm-stacked for the entire quarter
Financial highlights for the quarter
Revenues of USD 6.2 million up from USD 1.6 million in 1Q 2021
EBITDA of USD 4.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of USD 3.7 million. Up from negative USD 0.1 million and negative USD 1.5 million, respectively, in 1Q 2021 as a result of increased multi-client revenue
Quarter end free cash balance of USD 8.2 million
Senior Unsecured Convertible Bond (EMGS03) extended by 24 months to May 2025
Equity improved from negative USD 2.5 million at the end of the year to negative USD 0.9 million at the end of this quarter
Subsequent events
Approximately USD 2.8 million in prefunding secured for surveys in Norway
Atlantic Guardian has been mobilized and commenced acquisition of the fully pre-funded survey in the North Sea
Operations, Market and Outlook
Market outlook
Improving market conditions for oil services as a result of higher oil prices, focus on energy security and increased demand for gas, however
Capital discipline remains tight within oil companies
Exploration budgets have not, in most cases, been revised upwards as a result of these improving market conditions
Oil companies requesting a more rigorous EM sensitivity and survey design process, including synthetic imaging tests of multiple geological scenarios
Resulting in improved customer understanding of the EM technology and its value proposition
but also, a longer sales cycle
Customer funded survey design projects at an all time high
Interest in CSEM Multi-Client data from our existing library remains high
