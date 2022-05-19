Log in
    EMGS   NO0010358484

ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA

(EMGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/19 10:25:26 am EDT
2.035 NOK   -3.10%
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES : Q1 2022 Report
PU
02:01pEMGS reports first quarter 2022 results
GL
02:00pEMGS reports first quarter 2022 results
AQ
Electromagnetic Geoservices : Q1 2022 Presentation

05/19/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
Q1 2022 RESULTS

Oslo, 20th May 2022

Bjørn Petter Lindhom, CEO Anders Eimstad, CFO

Disclaimer

This quarterly presentation includes and is based, inter alia, on forward-looking information and statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about global economic conditions, the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (EMGS) and its subsidiaries. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations include, among others, economic and market conditions in the geographic areas and industries that are or will be major markets for the EMGS' businesses, oil prices, market acceptance of new products and services, changes in governmental regulations, interest rates, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and such other factors as may be discussed from time to time. Although Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA believes that its expectations and the information in this Report were based upon reasonable assumptions at the time when they were made, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved or that the actual results will be as set out in this Report. Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA nor any other company within the EMGS Group is making any representation or warranty, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in the Report, and neither Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA, any other company within the EMGS Group nor any of their directors, officers or employees will have any liability to you or any other persons resulting from your use of the information in the Report. Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or statements in the Report.

Q1 2022

Operational highlights for the quarter

  • Atlantic Guardian warm-stacked for the entire quarter

Financial highlights for the quarter

  • Revenues of USD 6.2 million up from USD 1.6 million in 1Q 2021
  • EBITDA of USD 4.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of USD 3.7 million. Up from negative USD 0.1 million and negative USD 1.5 million, respectively, in 1Q 2021 as a result of increased multi-client revenue
  • Quarter end free cash balance of USD 8.2 million
  • Senior Unsecured Convertible Bond (EMGS03) extended by 24 months to May 2025
  • Equity improved from negative USD 2.5 million at the end of the year to negative USD 0.9 million at the end of this quarter

Subsequent events

  • Approximately USD 2.8 million in prefunding secured for surveys in Norway
  • Atlantic Guardian has been mobilized and commenced acquisition of the fully pre-funded survey in the North Sea

Operations, Market and Outlook

Market outlook

  • Improving market conditions for oil services as a result of higher oil prices, focus on energy security and increased demand for gas, however
    • Capital discipline remains tight within oil companies
    • Exploration budgets have not, in most cases, been revised upwards as a result of these improving market conditions
  • Oil companies requesting a more rigorous EM sensitivity and survey design process, including synthetic imaging tests of multiple geological scenarios
    • Resulting in improved customer understanding of the EM technology and its value proposition
    • but also, a longer sales cycle
    • Customer funded survey design projects at an all time high
  • Interest in CSEM Multi-Client data from our existing library remains high



Disclaimer

EMGS - ElectroMagnetic GeoServices ASA published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 18:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
