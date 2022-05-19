Electromagnetic Geoservices : Q1 2022 Report

2 First Quarter 2022
Highlights in the First Quarter.
Operational highlights
-
Atlantic Guardian warm-stacked for the entire quarter
Financial highlights for the quarter
-
Revenues of USD 6.2 million up from USD 1.6 million in 1Q 2021
-
EBITDA of USD 4.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of USD 3.7 million. Up from negative USD 0.1 million and negative USD 1.5 million, respectively, in 1Q 2021 as a result of increased multi-client revenue
-
Quarter end free cash balance of USD 8.2 million
-
Senior Unsecured Convertible Bond (EMGS03) extended by 24 months to May 2025
Subsequent events
-
Approximately USD 2.8 million in prefunding secured for survey in Norway
-
Atlantic Guardian has been mobilised and commenced acquisition of the fully pre-funded survey in the North Sea
Key financial figures
|
|
Q1 2022
|
Q1 2021
|
2021
|
Q4 2021
|
Amounts in USD million (except per share data)
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
Unaudited
|
Contract sales
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
7.6
|
0.0
|
Multi-client sales
|
4.9
|
0.1
|
15.9
|
3.8
|
Other revenue
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
5.3
|
1.3
|
Total revenues
|
6.2
|
1.6
|
28.9
|
5.1
|
Operating profit/ (loss)
|
2.2
|
-2.5
|
9.2
|
0.8
|
Income/ (loss) before income taxes
|
1.6
|
-3.5
|
5.3
|
0.9
|
Net income/ (loss)
|
1.6
|
-3.6
|
4.9
|
1.2
|
Earnings/ (loss) per share
|
0.01
|
-0.03
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
Average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
|
130,970
|
130,970
|
130,970
|
130,970
|
EBITDA
|
4.5
|
-0.1
|
19.4
|
2.7
|
Multi-client investments
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.4
|
0.8
|
Vessel and office lease
|
0.8
|
1.4
|
6.9
|
1.5
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
3.7
|
-1.5
|
11.0
|
0.4
EBITDA = Operating profit /(loss) + Depreciation and ordinary amortisation + Multi-client amortisation + Impairment of long-term assets.
3 First Quarter 2022.
Financial Review.
Revenues and operating expenses
EMGS recorded revenues of USD 6.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 up from USD 1.6 million reported for the corresponding quarter of 2021. Contract and other sales totalled USD 1.3 million, while multi-client sales amounted to USD 4.9 million. For the first quarter of 2021, contract and other revenue totalled USD 1.5 million, while multi-client sales amounted to USD 0.1 million.
Charter hire, fuel and crew expenses totalled USD 0.2 million in the first quarter this year, compared with USD 41 thousand in the first quarter of 2021. The Company did not capitalise any multi-client expenses in the first quarter of 2022 or in the first quarter of 2021. When adding back vessel lease expenses to each quarter, charter hire, fuel and crew expenses totalled USD 0.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with USD 1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 31% as a result of lower activity level.
Employee expenses remained unchanged at USD 0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.
Other operating expenses, including office lease expenses, totalled USD 0.8 million in the first quarter this year, down from USD 1.0 million in the same quarter of 2021.
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
Depreciation and ordinary amortisation were the same in the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 and totalled USD 1.1 million. Depreciation of right-of-use assets, vessel leases and office leases were also unchanged in both quarters, at USD 0.9 million.
Multi-client amortisation amounted to USD 0.2 million this quarter, compared with USD 0.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease is a result of some of the multi-client projects with a carrying value in the first quarter last year being fully amortised this year. The Group uses straight-line amortisation for its completed multi-client projects, assigned over the useful lifetime of four years.
Net financial items
Net financial items ended at negative USD 0.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with negative USD 1.1 million in the corresponding quarter last year. In the first quarter of 2022, the Group recorded a net currency gain of USD 90 thousand, compared with a currency loss of USD 33 thousand in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, the Group recorded an interest expense of USD 0.7 million compared with an interest expense of USD 1.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Income/(loss) before income taxes
Income before income taxes amounted to USD 1.6 million in the first quarter 2022, compared with a loss before income taxes of USD 3.5 million in the corresponding quarter in 2021.
Income tax expenses
Income tax credit of USD 33 thousand was recorded in the first quarter of 2022, compared with an income tax expense of USD 73 thousand in the first quarter of 2021.
Net income for the period
Income for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to USD 1.6 million, compared to a loss of USD 3.6 million in the same period in 2021.
4 First Quarter 2022.
Cash flow and balance sheet
In the first quarter 2022, net cash flow from operating activities was negative USD 0.4 million, compared with a net cash flow of USD 10.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The cash flow from operating activities in the first quarter of 2021 was positively affected by the release of USD 7.3 million held in a pledge depot as security for certain performance and warranty guarantees.
EMGS applied USD 44 thousand in investing activities in the first quarter of this year, compared with USD 0.2 million in the first quarter of last year. The Company invested USD 12 thousand in property, plant and equipment and USD 32 thousand in intangible assets in the first quarter of 2022.
The carrying value of the multi-client library was USD 2.2 million as of 31 March 2022, down from USD 2.4 million as of 31 December 2021 and up from USD 2.0 million as of 31 March 2021, given the opposing effects of acquisition of additional assets into the library, and the amortisation of these assets over their useful life of four years.
Cash flow from financial activities was negative USD 1.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with negative USD 2.1 million in the same quarter last year.
The Company had a net decrease in cash, excluding restricted cash, of USD 1.6 million during the first quarter of 2022. As of 31 March 2022, cash and cash equivalents totalled USD 8.2 million.
Financing
Total borrowings were USD 24.4 million as of 31 March 2022, compared to USD 24.3 million as of 31 December 2021 and USD
31.9 million as of 31 March 2021. This includes the Company's convertible bond, which has a carrying value of USD 24.4 million recorded as non-current borrowings and USD 1.9 million recorded as equity in accordance with IFRS.
The maturity date of the convertible bond (EMGS03) was extended by 24 months from May 2023 to May 2025. The interest margin of the convertible bond was increased by 100 bps from 5.5 to 6.5 per cent over the applicable reference rate.
The convertible bond contains a financial covenant requiring free cash and cash equivalents of at least USD 2.5 million. In addition, the convertible bond agreement has restrictions regarding the Company´s ability to sell or otherwise dispose of the multi-client library, declare or make dividend payments, incur additional indebtedness, change its business or enter into speculative financial derivative agreements. As of 31 March 2022, the free cash and cash equivalents totalled USD 8.2 million.
5 First Quarter 2022.
Operational Review.
|
|
Q1 2022
|
Q4 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2021
|
Proprietary work
|
0%
|
0%
|
42%
|
0%
|
0%
|
Multi-client projects
|
0%
|
44%
|
6%
|
31%
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total utilisation
|
0%
|
44%
|
48%
|
31%
|
6%
Vessel utilisation and fleet allocation
The vessel utilisation for the first quarter 2022 was 0% compared with 6% in the corresponding quarter in 2021.
The vessel was warm-stacked for the entire first quarter in 2022. In the comparable quarter of 2021, the vessel was allocated 6% to multi-client projects.
EMGS had one vessel on charter and recorded 3.0 vessel months in the quarter. In the first quarter 2021, the Company had one vessel on charter and recorded 2.1 vessel months.
Vessel activity in the first quarter
|
|
Utilisation Q1 2022
|
Status Q1 2022
|
Firm charter period
|
Remaining option periods
|
Atlantic Guardian
|
0%
|
Warm-stacked
|
20 October 2022
|
4 x 12 months
Atlantic Guardian
The Atlantic Guardian spent the entire first quarter of 2022 warm-stacked.
Backlog
As of 31 March 2022, EMGS' backlog was USD 0.5 million compared with a backlog of approximately USD 14.3 million at the end of the first quarter 2021.
Events during the first quarter of 2022
Convertible bond extended
In February 2022, the maturity date of the convertible bond (EMGS03) was extended by 24 months from May 2023 to May 2025. The interest margin of the convertible bond was increased by 100 bps from 5.5 to 6.5 per cent over the applicable reference rate.
Multi-client sales and change of control event
In March 2021, Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA announced USD 2.8 million in revenue from late sales and a change of control event related to its existing multi-client library in Norway.
Multi-client uplift
In March 2021, Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA announced net uplifts in the amount of approximately USD 2 million related to its existing multi-client library in Norway.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.