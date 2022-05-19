Electromagnetic Geoservices : Q1 2022 Report

EBITDA of USD 4.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of USD 3.7 million. Up from negative USD 0.1 million and negative USD 1.5 million, respectively, in 1Q 2021 as a result of increased

3 First Quarter 2022.

Financial Review.

Revenues and operating expenses

EMGS recorded revenues of USD 6.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 up from USD 1.6 million reported for the corresponding quarter of 2021. Contract and other sales totalled USD 1.3 million, while multi-client sales amounted to USD 4.9 million. For the first quarter of 2021, contract and other revenue totalled USD 1.5 million, while multi-client sales amounted to USD 0.1 million.

Charter hire, fuel and crew expenses totalled USD 0.2 million in the first quarter this year, compared with USD 41 thousand in the first quarter of 2021. The Company did not capitalise any multi-client expenses in the first quarter of 2022 or in the first quarter of 2021. When adding back vessel lease expenses to each quarter, charter hire, fuel and crew expenses totalled USD 0.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with USD 1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 31% as a result of lower activity level.

Employee expenses remained unchanged at USD 0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Other operating expenses, including office lease expenses, totalled USD 0.8 million in the first quarter this year, down from USD 1.0 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment

Depreciation and ordinary amortisation were the same in the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 and totalled USD 1.1 million. Depreciation of right-of-use assets, vessel leases and office leases were also unchanged in both quarters, at USD 0.9 million.

Multi-client amortisation amounted to USD 0.2 million this quarter, compared with USD 0.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease is a result of some of the multi-client projects with a carrying value in the first quarter last year being fully amortised this year. The Group uses straight-line amortisation for its completed multi-client projects, assigned over the useful lifetime of four years.

Net financial items

Net financial items ended at negative USD 0.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with negative USD 1.1 million in the corresponding quarter last year. In the first quarter of 2022, the Group recorded a net currency gain of USD 90 thousand, compared with a currency loss of USD 33 thousand in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, the Group recorded an interest expense of USD 0.7 million compared with an interest expense of USD 1.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Income/(loss) before income taxes

Income before income taxes amounted to USD 1.6 million in the first quarter 2022, compared with a loss before income taxes of USD 3.5 million in the corresponding quarter in 2021.

Income tax expenses

Income tax credit of USD 33 thousand was recorded in the first quarter of 2022, compared with an income tax expense of USD 73 thousand in the first quarter of 2021.

Net income for the period

Income for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to USD 1.6 million, compared to a loss of USD 3.6 million in the same period in 2021.