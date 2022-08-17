Electromagnetic Geoservices : Q2 2022 RESULTS

This quarterly presentation includes and is based, inter alia, on forward-looking information and statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about global economic conditions, the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (EMGS) and its subsidiaries. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations include, among others, economic and market conditions in the geographic areas and industries that are or will be major markets for the EMGS' businesses, oil prices, market acceptance of new products and services, changes in governmental regulations, interest rates, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and such other factors as may be discussed from time to time. Although Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA believes that its expectations and the information in this Report were based upon reasonable assumptions at the time when they were made, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved or that the actual results will be as set out in this Report. Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA nor any other company within the EMGS Group is making any representation or warranty, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in the Report, and neither Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA, any other company within the EMGS Group nor any of their directors, officers or employees will have any liability to you or any other persons resulting from your use of the information in the Report. Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or statements in the Report.
Q2 2022
Operational highlights for the quarter
Successfully completed fully prefunded multi-client survey in the North Sea
Time Charter agreement for the Atlantic Guardian was extended by one year to October 2023 with increased flexibility
Financial highlights for the quarter
Revenues of USD 6.9 million
EBITDA of USD 5.3 million
Adjusted EBITDA of USD 2.8 million
USD 11.6 million free cash, up from USD 9.9 million at year end 2021
Equity returned to positive USD 1.0 million
Subsequent events
EMGS awarded an acquisition contract with a maximum value of USD 11 million
USD 3.8 million in uplifts received related to the existing multi-client library in Norway EMGS secured USD 2 million in prefunding for a multi-client survey in East Canada
EMGS has begun acquisition on a proof-of-concept survey in the Mid-Atlantic Ridge related to marine mineral exploration
Operations, Market and Outlook
Multi-Client update
2022 year to date multi-client revenue as of 17th August approximately USD 16.1 million, consisting of:
USD 4.9 million late sales, uplifts and Change of Control revenue recognized in Q1 2022
USD 5.4 million prefunding, late sales, uplifts and Change of Control revenue recognized in Q2 2022
Announced USD 3.8 million in uplift. Revenue will be recognized in Q3 of 2023
Announced prefunding of approximately USD 2.0 million for survey offshore Canada. Revenue will be recognized upon data delivery, which is expected in Q4
Interest in CSEM Multi-Client data from our existing library remains high
Annual Multi-Client Revenue
18
16
14
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
2020
2021
As of August 17th,
Prefunding
Late Sales & Uplifts
2022
(announced)
