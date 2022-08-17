Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA
  News
  Summary
    EMGS   NO0010358484

ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA

(EMGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-08-17 am EDT
2.020 NOK   +1.00%
Electromagnetic Geoservices : Q2 2022 RESULTS

08/17/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Q2 2022 RESULTS

Oslo, 18th August 2022

Bjørn Petter Lindhom, CEO Anders Eimstad, CFO

Disclaimer

This quarterly presentation includes and is based, inter alia, on forward-looking information and statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about global economic conditions, the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (EMGS) and its subsidiaries. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations include, among others, economic and market conditions in the geographic areas and industries that are or will be major markets for the EMGS' businesses, oil prices, market acceptance of new products and services, changes in governmental regulations, interest rates, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and such other factors as may be discussed from time to time. Although Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA believes that its expectations and the information in this Report were based upon reasonable assumptions at the time when they were made, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved or that the actual results will be as set out in this Report. Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA nor any other company within the EMGS Group is making any representation or warranty, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in the Report, and neither Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA, any other company within the EMGS Group nor any of their directors, officers or employees will have any liability to you or any other persons resulting from your use of the information in the Report. Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or statements in the Report.

Q2 2022

Operational highlights for the quarter

Successfully completed fully prefunded multi-client survey in the North Sea

Time Charter agreement for the Atlantic Guardian was extended by one year to October 2023 with increased flexibility

Financial highlights for the quarter

Revenues of USD 6.9 million

EBITDA of USD 5.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of USD 2.8 million

USD 11.6 million free cash, up from USD 9.9 million at year end 2021

Equity returned to positive USD 1.0 million

Subsequent events

EMGS awarded an acquisition contract with a maximum value of USD 11 million

USD 3.8 million in uplifts received related to the existing multi-client library in Norway EMGS secured USD 2 million in prefunding for a multi-client survey in East Canada

EMGS has begun acquisition on a proof-of-concept survey in the Mid-Atlantic Ridge related to marine mineral exploration

Operations, Market and Outlook

Multi-Client update

  • 2022 year to date multi-client revenue as of 17th August approximately USD 16.1 million, consisting of:
    • USD 4.9 million late sales, uplifts and Change of Control revenue recognized in Q1 2022
    • USD 5.4 million prefunding, late sales, uplifts and Change of Control revenue recognized in Q2 2022
    • Announced USD 3.8 million in uplift. Revenue will be recognized in Q3 of 2023
    • Announced prefunding of approximately USD 2.0 million for survey offshore Canada. Revenue will be recognized upon data delivery, which is expected in Q4
  • Interest in CSEM Multi-Client data from our existing library remains high

Annual Multi-Client Revenue

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

2020

2021

As of August 17th,

Prefunding

Late Sales & Uplifts

2022

(announced)

Disclaimer

EMGS - ElectroMagnetic GeoServices ASA published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 19:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
