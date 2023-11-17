Quarterly Report on September 30,

2023

ELECTROMAGNETICA SA

CONTENTS:

PAGE:

SEPARATE QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE 3RD QUARTER

OF THE YEAR 2023

3

SEPARATE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE 9-MONTH PERIOD ENDING ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

INTERIM SEPARATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER CONPREHENSIVE INCOME

14

INTERIM SEPARATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

15

INTERIM SEPARATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

16

INTERIM SEPARATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY I

17

EXPLANATORY NOTES

19

ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS IN ACCORDANCE WITH

ANNEX 13° OF THE FSA REGULATION 5/2018

28

1

ELECTROMAGNETICA SA

SEPARATED QUARTERLY REPORT FOR

THE 3RD QUARTER OF 2023

Separated financial results for the third quarter of the year 2023 (Q3 2023) compared to the third quarter of the year 2022 (Q3 2022)

(unaudited)

2

Separated Quarterly Report Q3 2023

Highlights of the 3-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (Q3 2023)

  • Following internal management reviews, it identified for certain sale contracts of finished products and provision of services, the existence of clauses giving the right of return for unused products through resale or implementation in various projects. Moreover, Electromagnetica acted as a depositary of the products purchased by these customers by drawing up custody records and managing stocks on the company's premises.
  • For the Q3/2023 quarterly report, the above corrections were made in respect of the sale of finished goods which under the contractual terms had a right of return or right to keep in custody. Thus, the last three years have been restated by adjusting the results for the derecognition of net income from these sales. The impact was a decrease in the result by RON 486 thousand for the current year, respectively RON 3,020 thousand for 2021 and RON 1,905 thousand for 2022. At the same time, the company recognized in the financial statements the inventories from custodianships and returns. Following the impairment analysis of all stocks, value adjustments were made in the amount of RON 5,954 thousand.
  • Also, following the analysis of receivables, suspicions of fraud were raised for a contract for the sale of telemanagement implementation services, a contract that Electromagnetica admitted to have been partially implemented. For this contract, a provision with impact on the current result in the amount of RON 2,520 thousand was prudentially constituted, until the completion of the internal and external purchases requested by the Board of Directors of Electromagnetica S.A..
  • The Company's turnover of RON 46,056 thousand in Q3/2023 is 27% lower than in Q3/2022, mainly due to the reduction in the level of income from licensed activities (from RON 31,593 thousand to RON 25,060) and income from non-licensed activities (from RON 31,712 to RON 20,996);
  • The negative EBITDA result Q3/2023 is mainly affected by provisions for finished products and bad debt adjustments. Inventories have been adjusted to net probable value.
  • Regarding the licensed activities, the reduction in turnover in Q3/2023 compared to Q3/2022 was due to:
    the introduction by GEO 119/2022 to amend and supplement GEO 27/2022 of the new contribution to the Energy Transition Fund starting in September 2022 led to the overcharging of trading activities
    Reduction of electricity prices in Q3/2023 compared to Q3/2022;

Q3

Q3

Q1 -Q3

Q1 -Q3

Indicator

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues from unlicensed activities (thousand RON)

20,996

31,712

84,021

87,673

Revenues from licensed activities (thousand RON)

25,060

31,593

68,795

85,212

Cifra de afaceri (thousand RON)

46,056

63,305

152,815

172,885

EBITDA* (thousand RON)

-8,455

13,844

14,542

36,327

EBITDA marja (%)

-18.36%

21.87%

9.52%

21.02%

Net Result (thousand RON)

-9,977

5,609

-1,546

23,492

Net Result per share (RON)

-0.0148

0.0083

-0.0023

0.0347

*EBITDA represents profit before taxation, expense with interest, depreciation and impairment.

Compared to the same period last year the following aspects had implications on the company's outcome:

  • adjustments for inventories up to the net probable value of completion in the amount of RON 5,954,068
  • adjustment of doubtful debt RON 2,520,000.

3

Acquisitions

Supply sources are both from the external market (EU countries, China) and from the domestic market. They are selected and periodically evaluated based on criteria of technical performance, quality, commercial conditions, for each material there are alternative suppliers/producers, so that the security of supply does not depend on the relationship with a particular supplier.

There have been no syncopes in the supply process affecting the production flow, the supply of materials and components for all production segments, both for the own production of LED lighting fixtures and electric vehicle charging stations as well as for the assembly of ABB electrical fittings, has been carried out continuously and constantly mainly on the basis of firm projects contracted by the Sales department, and for export, on the basis of forecasts received from the export department.

For the production of electric vehicle charging stations, grouped supply of component kits facilitated smooth manufacturing. Already in the first quarter of 2023, we have seen a reduction in delivery times, especially for LED drivers where lead times are no longer more than 6-8 weeks compared to 16-20 weeks during 2022.

The logistics component has also seen a significant improvement, evidenced both by the reduction in transit times and the drop in prices for sea and air freight from China, which in previous years had reached alarming levels, returning to pre-pandemic rates in Q3.

In terms of purchase prices of raw materials and supplies, the first part of the year shows a softening of the upward trend, with a linear trend and even a slight decrease in the second quarter for certain categories of materials such as: galvanized and aluminium sheet, cast aluminium housings. The same linear trend was also seen in plastic granules, the small plus or minus variations were due to the price of oil on international markets.

The situation is not the same when it comes about processing services contracted in the country, as rising energy prices in the first part of the year and inflation kept prices high.

For the coming period, we plan to pay more attention to resource management, the main objective being to optimise material costs for electric vehicle charging stations and light fittings and to ensure timely and quality component requirements for the production sections.

Sales

Electromagnetica is a company operating in several areas, among the most important:

  • Activities in the field of energy efficiency (production of LED lighting fixtures, systems and solutions);
  • Rental of office space, industrial space, land and utilities supply;
  • Production of electricity from renewable sources (produced in small hydroelectric power plants) and supply of electricity.

The company has used the nature of the regulatory environment as an aggregation criterion for segment reporting and has identified the following business segments for which separate reports ar prepared:

  • Licensed activity - generation and supply of electricity
  • Non-licensedactivity - industrial production and rental of premises

The aggregation criterion is based on the licence required to carry out certain activities and the conditions imposed by the licence, including the presentation of separate financial statements. Electricity generation and supply activities have been aggregated, taking into account that they represent an integrated process for part of their operations.

Unlicensed

% Total

Licensed

% Total

Q1-Q3 2023

activities

Company

activities

Company

Total Company

Net profit/loss

-7,534,560

10%

5,988,000

0%

-1,546,560

Total assets

344,974,728

80%

84,340,628

19%

429,315,355

Total liabilities

46,093,391

83%

9,469,781

17%

55,563,162

Customer revenue

84,020,702

55%

68,794,614

45%

152,815,316

Impairment and

depreciation

6,710,095

81%

1,557,269

19%

8,267,365

4

Unlicensed

% Total

Licensed

% Total

Total

Q1-Q3 2022

activities

Company

activities

Company

Company

Net profit/loss

-2,884,874

0%

26,376,447

100%

23,491,571

of which:

Current activity

1,244,940

26,376,447

27,621,387

Loss expropriation of

land

-4,129,814

-

-4,129,814

Total assets

371,582,152

82%

84,067,329

18%

455,649,481

Total liabilities

57,687,818

79%

15,141,140

21%

72,828,958

Customer revenue

87,672,794

51%

85,212,001

49%

172,884,794

Interest income

51,808

100%

-

n/a

51,808

Impairment and

10,616,099

86%

1,680,084

14%

12,296,184

depreciation

TURNOVER STRUCTURE Q1-Q3 2023

TURNOVER STRUCTURE Q1-Q3 2022

RENTAL

SPACES AND

PRODUCTION

RENTAL

UTILITIES

42%

SPACES

PRODUCTION

13%

AND…

41%

ENERGY

ENERGY

PRODUCTION

PRODUCTION

AND SUPLY

AND SUPLY

45%

49%

PRODUCTION STRUCTURE Q1-Q3 2023

PRODUCTION STRUCTURE Q1-Q3 2022

Electric equipment

LED

Electric

22%

equipment

LED lighting

lighting

fixture

fixtures

52%

47%

Miscelalaneous

Miscelaneous

5%

2%

Railway

Railway

traffic

traffic safety

safety

elements

elements

Electric

7%

Electric

8%

vechicle

vechicle

charging

Plastic injection and

charging

Plastic injection and

stations

moulds

stations

moulds

8%

9%

12%

12%

5

Products and services for increasing energy efficieny:

For over eight years, our company has invested significant resources in the research and production of LED lighting systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

Electromagnetica offers complete services in the field of intelligent lighting, from energy audit, technical projects, implementation of intelligent lighting systems, tailored to the specific needs of the beneficiary, from ignition points to intelligent management software of the intelligent lighting system, including photovoltaic systems for electricity production and storage. Thus, we can provide turnkey solutions for any type of project.

On the lighting side, we are currently working on projects financed by European and national programs POR and AFM.

In addition, Electromagnetica offers full warranty and post-warranty services, as well as maintenance services for lighting systems.

In the area of electric vehicle charging stations, Electromagnetica is the only manufacturer in Romania on all categories of charging stations, from low power AC to fast charge and ultra fast charge, integrating the complete chain of this field starting with charging stations design, their production in our company, the development of new functions of the Elmotion management software, charging stations installation and operation and ensuring their maintenance throughout Romania.

Currently, we operate 215 charging stations nationwide, manufactured by us and not only, as the platform is compatible with various types of charging stations on the market.

Regarding the rental activity, the rental rate decreased by 3% compared to the beginning of the year.

At the end of the reporting period, the rental rate was 88%, a satisfactory percentage for a declining rental market. We continue to take care of the normal maintenance of the buildings and services offered, without reducing the comfort and facilities offered to customers.

6

Q3 2023

Q3 2022

Q1-Q3 2023

Q1-Q3 2022

46,055,293

63,304,794

Revenues

152,815,316

172,884,794

176,797

35,628

Investment income

855,894

541,880

-9,522,696

891,923

Other net income and expences

-7,592,255

2,464,859

1,368,714

1,904,541

Change in the stock of finished products and the

8,278,749

10,649,682

production in progress

1,443,872

1,046,148

Activity performed by the entity capitalized

2,199,191

1,488,797

-25,259,958

-29,793,795

Raw materials and consumables used

-78,896,434

-93,574,905

-9,532,536

-8,685,958

Employees costs

-29,989,050

-26,046,408

-2,763,245

-6,872,987

Depreciation and impairment expenses

-8,267,365

-12,296,183

-13,651,877

-14,740,569

Other expenses

-40,858,290

-29,687,634

-113,261

-193,088

Financial expenses

-387,633

-986,345

-11,798,897

6,896,637

Profit/Loss before tax

-1,841,876

25,438,538

1,822,324

-1,287,241

Profit tax

295,317

-1,946,967

-9,976,574

5,609,396

Profit/Loss for the period

-1,546,560

23,491,571

The amount of 9,522,696 includes provisions for receivables and stocks amounting to RON 8,474,068. Provisions for the net probable value of stocks, old and slow-moving stocks amounted to RON 5,954,068 and the provision for doubtful debts was RON 2,520,000.

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022 (restated)

2021 (restated)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

309,197,708

309,248,377

319,558,500

Investment property

17,927,644

16,573,349

14,649,783

Intangible assets

620,405

787,901

141,598

Investments in affiliated companies

841,908

841,908

841,908

Other long-termnon-current assets

6,676,169

9,920,728

14,540,480

Assets related to right-of-use

1,735,938

2,160,053

1,433,898

Total non-current assets

336,999,773

339,532,316

351,166,167

Current assets

Inventories

22,627,504

26,996,318

22,084,910

Trade receivables

52,411,198

64,461,720

64,293,688

Cash and cash equivalents

13,022,878

10,713,669

2,923,410

Other current assets

2,702,139

1,699,960

2,069,666

Current tax assets

1,551,863

177,392

599,937

7

Total current assets

92,315,582

104,049,060

91,971,612

Total assets

429,315,355

443,581,376

443,137,779

EQUITIES AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

67,603,870

67,603,870

67,603,870

Reserves and other of equity

215,697,440

196,462,928

216,140,275

Retained earnings

90,450,883

115,568,233

72,564,730

Total equity atributable to the company's

shareholders

373,752,193

379,635,031

356,308,876

Non-current liabilities

Trade payable and other liabilities

886,799

700,176

975,819

Subsidies for investments

3,798,237

3,920,651

4,083,869

Deferred tax liabilities

21,928,510

22,429,646

23,318,956

Leasing debts

887,872

1,299,749

794,234

Total non-current liabilities

27,501,418

28,350,222

29,172,878

Current liabilities

Trade payables and other liabilities

24,874,372

32,339,773

54,470,629

Subsidies for investments

163,219

163,219

163,219

Provisions

2,129,392

2,129,392

2,341,163

Current income tax liabilities

-

-

-

Leasing payables

894,761

893,792

681,015

Total current debts

28,061,744

35,596,123

57,656,025

Total liabilities

55,563,162

63,946,345

86,828,904

Total equity and liabilities

429,315,355

443,581,376

443,137,779

In the light of recent events, the company's management has requested for the closing of the third quarter of 2023 a review of the bad debt situation.The contracts for the sale of finished products and provision of services revealed the existence of clauses favorable to customers (intermediaries) giving the right of return for products not capitalized through resale or implementation in various projects. Moreover, Electromagnetica acted as a depository of the products purchased by these customers by drawing up custody records and managing stocks on the company's premises.

In accordance with IAS 8, the last three years have been restated by adjusting the results for the derecognition of net revenue from these sales. The impact was a decrease of the result by RON 486,188 for the current year, respectively RON 3,020,076 for 2021 and RON 1,904,938 for 2022.

As a result of the income cancellation, stocks of finished products that were the subject of the respective transactions were replenished. In view of the age of these products, provisions have been made to update the stocks of finished products to a net realisable market value. Provisions for the net realisable value of stocks, old and slow-moving stocks were established in the amount of RON 5,954,068.

In addition, following the analysis of the receivables, suspicions of fraud were raised for a contract related to the sale of telemanagement implementation services, which Electromagnetica admitted to have been partially implemented. For this contract, a provision with impact on the current result has been prudentially constituted in the amount of RON 2,520,000, until the completion of the internal and external investigations requested by the Board of Directors of Electromagnetica S.A..

8

Q3

Q3

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

63,506,293

60,467,503

Cash receipts from customers

174,508,878

161,376,582

-37,560,836

-31,119,988

Payments to suppliers

-98,600,974

-96,237,445

-10,475,891

-8,503,691

Payments to employees

-31,662,884

-25,984,004

-10,147,712

-2,795,383

Other exploitation operations

-32,665,176

-10,218,306

5,321,854

18,048,441

Cash generated by/ (used in) operating activity

11,579,844

28,936,827

-

-136,301

Interest paid

-1,469

-607,082

-539,670

-348,597

Income tax paid

-1,580,290

-348,597

4,782,184

17,563,543

Net cash generated by/ (used in) operating activities

9,998,085

27,981,148

Cash flows from investment activities:

-2,616,075

-31,400

Purchasing of tangible assets

-4,462,486

-97,620

-

17,000

Proceeds from the sale of non-current assets

24,490

50,300

140,479

31,342

Interest received

322,940

45,337

42,483

-

Dividends received

534,796

492,313

-2,433,114

16,942

Net cash generated by/ (used in) investing activities

-3,580,260

490,330

Cash flows from financing activities:

-

-

-355,437

-22,021

-3,004,394

-3,381,852

-1,032,782

14,055,660

13,022,878

5,321,401 -14,822,142

-328,390

-25,118

-3,157

-9,857,406

7,723,080

2,533,306

10,256,386

Proceeds from loans

Cash repayments of borrowed amounts

Leasing paid

Leasing interest paid

Dividends paid

Net cash generated by/ (used in) financing activities

Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

1,964,851 -1,964,851

-1,025,081

-73,446

-3,010,089

-4,108,616

2,309,209

10,713,669

13,022,878

31,357,916 -51,493,258

-921,018

-72,674

-9,468

-21,138,502

7,332,976

2,923,410

10,256,386

9

