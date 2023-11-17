Separated financial results for the third quarter of the year 2023 (Q3 2023) compared to the third quarter of the year 2022 (Q3 2022)

adjustments for inventories up to the net probable value of completion in the amount of RON 5,954,068

Compared to the same period last year the following aspects had implications on the company's outcome:

Regarding the licensed activities, the reduction in turnover in Q3/2023 compared to Q3/2022 was due to:

The negative EBITDA result Q3/2023 is mainly affected by provisions for finished products and bad debt adjustments. Inventories have been adjusted to net probable value.

The Company's turnover of RON 46,056 thousand in Q3/2023 is 27% lower than in Q3/2022, mainly due to the reduction in the level of income from licensed activities (from RON 31,593 thousand to RON 25,060) and income from

Also, following the analysis of receivables, suspicions of fraud were raised for a contract for the sale of telemanagement implementation services, a contract that Electromagnetica admitted to have been partially implemented. For this contract, a provision with impact on the current result in the amount of RON 2,520 thousand was prudentially constituted, until the completion of the internal and external purchases requested by the Board of Directors of Electromagnetica S.A..

For the Q3/2023 quarterly report, the above corrections were made in respect of the sale of finished goods which under the contractual terms had a right of return or right to keep in custody. Thus, the last three years have been restated by adjusting the results for the derecognition of net income from these sales. The impact was a decrease in the result by RON 486 thousand for the current year, respectively RON 3,020 thousand for 2021 and RON 1,905 thousand for 2022. At the same time, the company recognized in the financial statements the inventories from custodianships and returns. Following the impairment analysis of all stocks, value adjustments were made in the amount of RON 5,954 thousand.

Following internal management reviews, it identified for certain sale contracts of finished products and provision of services, the existence of clauses giving the right of return for unused products through resale or implementation in various projects. Moreover, Electromagnetica acted as a depositary of the products purchased by these customers by drawing up custody records and managing stocks on the company's premises.

Acquisitions

Supply sources are both from the external market (EU countries, China) and from the domestic market. They are selected and periodically evaluated based on criteria of technical performance, quality, commercial conditions, for each material there are alternative suppliers/producers, so that the security of supply does not depend on the relationship with a particular supplier.

There have been no syncopes in the supply process affecting the production flow, the supply of materials and components for all production segments, both for the own production of LED lighting fixtures and electric vehicle charging stations as well as for the assembly of ABB electrical fittings, has been carried out continuously and constantly mainly on the basis of firm projects contracted by the Sales department, and for export, on the basis of forecasts received from the export department.

For the production of electric vehicle charging stations, grouped supply of component kits facilitated smooth manufacturing. Already in the first quarter of 2023, we have seen a reduction in delivery times, especially for LED drivers where lead times are no longer more than 6-8 weeks compared to 16-20 weeks during 2022.

The logistics component has also seen a significant improvement, evidenced both by the reduction in transit times and the drop in prices for sea and air freight from China, which in previous years had reached alarming levels, returning to pre-pandemic rates in Q3.

In terms of purchase prices of raw materials and supplies, the first part of the year shows a softening of the upward trend, with a linear trend and even a slight decrease in the second quarter for certain categories of materials such as: galvanized and aluminium sheet, cast aluminium housings. The same linear trend was also seen in plastic granules, the small plus or minus variations were due to the price of oil on international markets.

The situation is not the same when it comes about processing services contracted in the country, as rising energy prices in the first part of the year and inflation kept prices high.

For the coming period, we plan to pay more attention to resource management, the main objective being to optimise material costs for electric vehicle charging stations and light fittings and to ensure timely and quality component requirements for the production sections.

Sales

Electromagnetica is a company operating in several areas, among the most important:

Activities in the field of energy efficiency (production of LED lighting fixtures, systems and solutions);

Rental of office space, industrial space, land and utilities supply;

Production of electricity from renewable sources (produced in small hydroelectric power plants) and supply of electricity.

The company has used the nature of the regulatory environment as an aggregation criterion for segment reporting and has identified the following business segments for which separate reports ar prepared:

Licensed activity - generation and supply of electricity

Non-licensed activity - industrial production and rental of premises

The aggregation criterion is based on the licence required to carry out certain activities and the conditions imposed by the licence, including the presentation of separate financial statements. Electricity generation and supply activities have been aggregated, taking into account that they represent an integrated process for part of their operations.

Unlicensed % Total Licensed % Total Q1-Q3 2023 activities Company activities Company Total Company Net profit/loss -7,534,560 10% 5,988,000 0% -1,546,560 Total assets 344,974,728 80% 84,340,628 19% 429,315,355 Total liabilities 46,093,391 83% 9,469,781 17% 55,563,162 Customer revenue 84,020,702 55% 68,794,614 45% 152,815,316 Impairment and depreciation 6,710,095 81% 1,557,269 19% 8,267,365

