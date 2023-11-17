Quarterly Report on September 30,
2023
ELECTROMAGNETICA SA
CONTENTS:
PAGE:
SEPARATE QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE 3RD QUARTER
OF THE YEAR 2023
3
SEPARATE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE 9-MONTH PERIOD ENDING ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)
INTERIM SEPARATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER CONPREHENSIVE INCOME
14
INTERIM SEPARATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
15
INTERIM SEPARATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
16
INTERIM SEPARATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY I
17
EXPLANATORY NOTES
19
ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS IN ACCORDANCE WITH
ANNEX 13° OF THE FSA REGULATION 5/2018
28
1
ELECTROMAGNETICA SA
SEPARATED QUARTERLY REPORT FOR
THE 3RD QUARTER OF 2023
Separated financial results for the third quarter of the year 2023 (Q3 2023) compared to the third quarter of the year 2022 (Q3 2022)
(unaudited)
2
Separated Quarterly Report Q3 2023
Highlights of the 3-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (Q3 2023)
- Following internal management reviews, it identified for certain sale contracts of finished products and provision of services, the existence of clauses giving the right of return for unused products through resale or implementation in various projects. Moreover, Electromagnetica acted as a depositary of the products purchased by these customers by drawing up custody records and managing stocks on the company's premises.
- For the Q3/2023 quarterly report, the above corrections were made in respect of the sale of finished goods which under the contractual terms had a right of return or right to keep in custody. Thus, the last three years have been restated by adjusting the results for the derecognition of net income from these sales. The impact was a decrease in the result by RON 486 thousand for the current year, respectively RON 3,020 thousand for 2021 and RON 1,905 thousand for 2022. At the same time, the company recognized in the financial statements the inventories from custodianships and returns. Following the impairment analysis of all stocks, value adjustments were made in the amount of RON 5,954 thousand.
- Also, following the analysis of receivables, suspicions of fraud were raised for a contract for the sale of telemanagement implementation services, a contract that Electromagnetica admitted to have been partially implemented. For this contract, a provision with impact on the current result in the amount of RON 2,520 thousand was prudentially constituted, until the completion of the internal and external purchases requested by the Board of Directors of Electromagnetica S.A..
- The Company's turnover of RON 46,056 thousand in Q3/2023 is 27% lower than in Q3/2022, mainly due to the reduction in the level of income from licensed activities (from RON 31,593 thousand to RON 25,060) and income from non-licensed activities (from RON 31,712 to RON 20,996);
- The negative EBITDA result Q3/2023 is mainly affected by provisions for finished products and bad debt adjustments. Inventories have been adjusted to net probable value.
-
Regarding the licensed activities, the reduction in turnover in Q3/2023 compared to Q3/2022 was due to:
the introduction by GEO 119/2022 to amend and supplement GEO 27/2022 of the new contribution to the Energy Transition Fund starting in September 2022 led to the overcharging of trading activities
Reduction of electricity prices in Q3/2023 compared to Q3/2022;
Q3
Q3
Q1 -Q3
Q1 -Q3
Indicator
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues from unlicensed activities (thousand RON)
20,996
31,712
84,021
87,673
Revenues from licensed activities (thousand RON)
25,060
31,593
68,795
85,212
Cifra de afaceri (thousand RON)
46,056
63,305
152,815
172,885
EBITDA* (thousand RON)
-8,455
13,844
14,542
36,327
EBITDA marja (%)
-18.36%
21.87%
9.52%
21.02%
Net Result (thousand RON)
-9,977
5,609
-1,546
23,492
Net Result per share (RON)
-0.0148
0.0083
-0.0023
0.0347
*EBITDA represents profit before taxation, expense with interest, depreciation and impairment.
Compared to the same period last year the following aspects had implications on the company's outcome:
- adjustments for inventories up to the net probable value of completion in the amount of RON 5,954,068
- adjustment of doubtful debt RON 2,520,000.
3
Acquisitions
Supply sources are both from the external market (EU countries, China) and from the domestic market. They are selected and periodically evaluated based on criteria of technical performance, quality, commercial conditions, for each material there are alternative suppliers/producers, so that the security of supply does not depend on the relationship with a particular supplier.
There have been no syncopes in the supply process affecting the production flow, the supply of materials and components for all production segments, both for the own production of LED lighting fixtures and electric vehicle charging stations as well as for the assembly of ABB electrical fittings, has been carried out continuously and constantly mainly on the basis of firm projects contracted by the Sales department, and for export, on the basis of forecasts received from the export department.
For the production of electric vehicle charging stations, grouped supply of component kits facilitated smooth manufacturing. Already in the first quarter of 2023, we have seen a reduction in delivery times, especially for LED drivers where lead times are no longer more than 6-8 weeks compared to 16-20 weeks during 2022.
The logistics component has also seen a significant improvement, evidenced both by the reduction in transit times and the drop in prices for sea and air freight from China, which in previous years had reached alarming levels, returning to pre-pandemic rates in Q3.
In terms of purchase prices of raw materials and supplies, the first part of the year shows a softening of the upward trend, with a linear trend and even a slight decrease in the second quarter for certain categories of materials such as: galvanized and aluminium sheet, cast aluminium housings. The same linear trend was also seen in plastic granules, the small plus or minus variations were due to the price of oil on international markets.
The situation is not the same when it comes about processing services contracted in the country, as rising energy prices in the first part of the year and inflation kept prices high.
For the coming period, we plan to pay more attention to resource management, the main objective being to optimise material costs for electric vehicle charging stations and light fittings and to ensure timely and quality component requirements for the production sections.
Sales
Electromagnetica is a company operating in several areas, among the most important:
- Activities in the field of energy efficiency (production of LED lighting fixtures, systems and solutions);
- Rental of office space, industrial space, land and utilities supply;
- Production of electricity from renewable sources (produced in small hydroelectric power plants) and supply of electricity.
The company has used the nature of the regulatory environment as an aggregation criterion for segment reporting and has identified the following business segments for which separate reports ar prepared:
- Licensed activity - generation and supply of electricity
- Non-licensedactivity - industrial production and rental of premises
The aggregation criterion is based on the licence required to carry out certain activities and the conditions imposed by the licence, including the presentation of separate financial statements. Electricity generation and supply activities have been aggregated, taking into account that they represent an integrated process for part of their operations.
Unlicensed
% Total
Licensed
% Total
Q1-Q3 2023
activities
Company
activities
Company
Total Company
Net profit/loss
-7,534,560
10%
5,988,000
0%
-1,546,560
Total assets
344,974,728
80%
84,340,628
19%
429,315,355
Total liabilities
46,093,391
83%
9,469,781
17%
55,563,162
Customer revenue
84,020,702
55%
68,794,614
45%
152,815,316
Impairment and
depreciation
6,710,095
81%
1,557,269
19%
8,267,365
4
Unlicensed
% Total
Licensed
% Total
Total
Q1-Q3 2022
activities
Company
activities
Company
Company
Net profit/loss
-2,884,874
0%
26,376,447
100%
23,491,571
of which:
Current activity
1,244,940
26,376,447
27,621,387
Loss expropriation of
land
-4,129,814
-
-4,129,814
Total assets
371,582,152
82%
84,067,329
18%
455,649,481
Total liabilities
57,687,818
79%
15,141,140
21%
72,828,958
Customer revenue
87,672,794
51%
85,212,001
49%
172,884,794
Interest income
51,808
100%
-
n/a
51,808
Impairment and
10,616,099
86%
1,680,084
14%
12,296,184
depreciation
TURNOVER STRUCTURE Q1-Q3 2023
TURNOVER STRUCTURE Q1-Q3 2022
RENTAL
SPACES AND
PRODUCTION
RENTAL
UTILITIES
42%
SPACES
PRODUCTION
13%
AND…
41%
ENERGY
ENERGY
PRODUCTION
PRODUCTION
AND SUPLY
AND SUPLY
45%
49%
PRODUCTION STRUCTURE Q1-Q3 2023
PRODUCTION STRUCTURE Q1-Q3 2022
Electric equipment
LED
Electric
22%
equipment
LED lighting
lighting
fixture
fixtures
52%
47%
Miscelalaneous
Miscelaneous
5%
2%
Railway
Railway
traffic
traffic safety
safety
elements
elements
Electric
7%
Electric
8%
vechicle
vechicle
charging
Plastic injection and
charging
Plastic injection and
stations
moulds
stations
moulds
8%
9%
12%
12%
5
Products and services for increasing energy efficieny:
For over eight years, our company has invested significant resources in the research and production of LED lighting systems and electric vehicle charging stations.
Electromagnetica offers complete services in the field of intelligent lighting, from energy audit, technical projects, implementation of intelligent lighting systems, tailored to the specific needs of the beneficiary, from ignition points to intelligent management software of the intelligent lighting system, including photovoltaic systems for electricity production and storage. Thus, we can provide turnkey solutions for any type of project.
On the lighting side, we are currently working on projects financed by European and national programs POR and AFM.
In addition, Electromagnetica offers full warranty and post-warranty services, as well as maintenance services for lighting systems.
In the area of electric vehicle charging stations, Electromagnetica is the only manufacturer in Romania on all categories of charging stations, from low power AC to fast charge and ultra fast charge, integrating the complete chain of this field starting with charging stations design, their production in our company, the development of new functions of the Elmotion management software, charging stations installation and operation and ensuring their maintenance throughout Romania.
Currently, we operate 215 charging stations nationwide, manufactured by us and not only, as the platform is compatible with various types of charging stations on the market.
Regarding the rental activity, the rental rate decreased by 3% compared to the beginning of the year.
At the end of the reporting period, the rental rate was 88%, a satisfactory percentage for a declining rental market. We continue to take care of the normal maintenance of the buildings and services offered, without reducing the comfort and facilities offered to customers.
6
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Q1-Q3 2023
Q1-Q3 2022
46,055,293
63,304,794
Revenues
152,815,316
172,884,794
176,797
35,628
Investment income
855,894
541,880
-9,522,696
891,923
Other net income and expences
-7,592,255
2,464,859
1,368,714
1,904,541
Change in the stock of finished products and the
8,278,749
10,649,682
production in progress
1,443,872
1,046,148
Activity performed by the entity capitalized
2,199,191
1,488,797
-25,259,958
-29,793,795
Raw materials and consumables used
-78,896,434
-93,574,905
-9,532,536
-8,685,958
Employees costs
-29,989,050
-26,046,408
-2,763,245
-6,872,987
Depreciation and impairment expenses
-8,267,365
-12,296,183
-13,651,877
-14,740,569
Other expenses
-40,858,290
-29,687,634
-113,261
-193,088
Financial expenses
-387,633
-986,345
-11,798,897
6,896,637
Profit/Loss before tax
-1,841,876
25,438,538
1,822,324
-1,287,241
Profit tax
295,317
-1,946,967
-9,976,574
5,609,396
Profit/Loss for the period
-1,546,560
23,491,571
The amount of 9,522,696 includes provisions for receivables and stocks amounting to RON 8,474,068. Provisions for the net probable value of stocks, old and slow-moving stocks amounted to RON 5,954,068 and the provision for doubtful debts was RON 2,520,000.
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022 (restated)
2021 (restated)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
309,197,708
309,248,377
319,558,500
Investment property
17,927,644
16,573,349
14,649,783
Intangible assets
620,405
787,901
141,598
Investments in affiliated companies
841,908
841,908
841,908
Other long-termnon-current assets
6,676,169
9,920,728
14,540,480
Assets related to right-of-use
1,735,938
2,160,053
1,433,898
Total non-current assets
336,999,773
339,532,316
351,166,167
Current assets
Inventories
22,627,504
26,996,318
22,084,910
Trade receivables
52,411,198
64,461,720
64,293,688
Cash and cash equivalents
13,022,878
10,713,669
2,923,410
Other current assets
2,702,139
1,699,960
2,069,666
Current tax assets
1,551,863
177,392
599,937
7
Total current assets
92,315,582
104,049,060
91,971,612
Total assets
429,315,355
443,581,376
443,137,779
EQUITIES AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
67,603,870
67,603,870
67,603,870
Reserves and other of equity
215,697,440
196,462,928
216,140,275
Retained earnings
90,450,883
115,568,233
72,564,730
Total equity atributable to the company's
shareholders
373,752,193
379,635,031
356,308,876
Non-current liabilities
Trade payable and other liabilities
886,799
700,176
975,819
Subsidies for investments
3,798,237
3,920,651
4,083,869
Deferred tax liabilities
21,928,510
22,429,646
23,318,956
Leasing debts
887,872
1,299,749
794,234
Total non-current liabilities
27,501,418
28,350,222
29,172,878
Current liabilities
Trade payables and other liabilities
24,874,372
32,339,773
54,470,629
Subsidies for investments
163,219
163,219
163,219
Provisions
2,129,392
2,129,392
2,341,163
Current income tax liabilities
-
-
-
Leasing payables
894,761
893,792
681,015
Total current debts
28,061,744
35,596,123
57,656,025
Total liabilities
55,563,162
63,946,345
86,828,904
Total equity and liabilities
429,315,355
443,581,376
443,137,779
In the light of recent events, the company's management has requested for the closing of the third quarter of 2023 a review of the bad debt situation.The contracts for the sale of finished products and provision of services revealed the existence of clauses favorable to customers (intermediaries) giving the right of return for products not capitalized through resale or implementation in various projects. Moreover, Electromagnetica acted as a depository of the products purchased by these customers by drawing up custody records and managing stocks on the company's premises.
In accordance with IAS 8, the last three years have been restated by adjusting the results for the derecognition of net revenue from these sales. The impact was a decrease of the result by RON 486,188 for the current year, respectively RON 3,020,076 for 2021 and RON 1,904,938 for 2022.
As a result of the income cancellation, stocks of finished products that were the subject of the respective transactions were replenished. In view of the age of these products, provisions have been made to update the stocks of finished products to a net realisable market value. Provisions for the net realisable value of stocks, old and slow-moving stocks were established in the amount of RON 5,954,068.
In addition, following the analysis of the receivables, suspicions of fraud were raised for a contract related to the sale of telemanagement implementation services, which Electromagnetica admitted to have been partially implemented. For this contract, a provision with impact on the current result has been prudentially constituted in the amount of RON 2,520,000, until the completion of the internal and external investigations requested by the Board of Directors of Electromagnetica S.A..
8
Q3
Q3
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
63,506,293
60,467,503
Cash receipts from customers
174,508,878
161,376,582
-37,560,836
-31,119,988
Payments to suppliers
-98,600,974
-96,237,445
-10,475,891
-8,503,691
Payments to employees
-31,662,884
-25,984,004
-10,147,712
-2,795,383
Other exploitation operations
-32,665,176
-10,218,306
5,321,854
18,048,441
Cash generated by/ (used in) operating activity
11,579,844
28,936,827
-
-136,301
Interest paid
-1,469
-607,082
-539,670
-348,597
Income tax paid
-1,580,290
-348,597
4,782,184
17,563,543
Net cash generated by/ (used in) operating activities
9,998,085
27,981,148
Cash flows from investment activities:
-2,616,075
-31,400
Purchasing of tangible assets
-4,462,486
-97,620
-
17,000
Proceeds from the sale of non-current assets
24,490
50,300
140,479
31,342
Interest received
322,940
45,337
42,483
-
Dividends received
534,796
492,313
-2,433,114
16,942
Net cash generated by/ (used in) investing activities
-3,580,260
490,330
Cash flows from financing activities:
-
-
-355,437
-22,021
-3,004,394
-3,381,852
-1,032,782
14,055,660
13,022,878
5,321,401 -14,822,142
-328,390
-25,118
-3,157
-9,857,406
7,723,080
2,533,306
10,256,386
Proceeds from loans
Cash repayments of borrowed amounts
Leasing paid
Leasing interest paid
Dividends paid
Net cash generated by/ (used in) financing activities
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
1,964,851 -1,964,851
-1,025,081
-73,446
-3,010,089
-4,108,616
2,309,209
10,713,669
13,022,878
31,357,916 -51,493,258
-921,018
-72,674
-9,468
-21,138,502
7,332,976
2,923,410
10,256,386
9
