Electromagnetica S A : Litigation file no. 3970/2/2018 and file no. 3970/2/2018 / a1

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange

ASF, Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

CURRENT REPORT

Report date: 08.04.2022

Name of the entity: ELECTROMAGNETICA S.A.

Serial number in the Trade Register: J 40/19/1991 Unique Registration Code: 414118

The subscribed and paid-in share capital: 67,603,870.4 lei

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Premium Category, BVB

Events to be reported: file no. 3970/2/2018, file no. 3970/2/2018 / a1

ELECTROMAGNETICA SA informs the shareholders and investors that the High Court of Cassation and Justice - Administrative and Fiscal Litigation Section, ruled on April 7, 2022:

File No. 3970/2/2018

Rejects the request for notification of the European Court of Justice of the European Union formulated by the appellant ELECTROMAGNETICA SA. Dismisses the appeal filed by the plaintiff Electromagnetica SA against the Civil Sentence no. 1663 of May 8, 2019 of the Bucharest Court of Appeal - Section VIII of the administrative and fiscal contentious, as unfounded. Definitive. Delivered today, April 7, 2022, by making the solution available to the parties through the court registry.

File No. 3970/2/2018 / a1

Admits the request of the appellant-plaintiff Electromagnetica SA to notify the Constitutional Court with the exception of the unconstitutionality of the provisions of art. 19 para. (3), art. 33 para. (1) and art. 46 paragraph. Definitive. Delivered today, April 7, 2022, by making the solution available to the parties through the court registry.

CEO

Eugen Scheusan