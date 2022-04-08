Electromagnetica S A : Litigation file no. 3970/2/2018 and file no. 3970/2/2018 / a1

Calea Rahovei 266-268 Sector 5 Bucuresti 050912
Telefon : (021) 4042 131 Fax: (021) 4042 194 E-mail: juridic@electromagnetica.ro www.electromagnetica.ro
To:Bucharest Stock Exchange
ASF, Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
CURRENT REPORT
Report date: 08.04.2022
Name of the entity: ELECTROMAGNETICA S.A.
Address: CALEA RAHOVEI NR. 266-268, SECTOR 5, BUCHAREST Phone: 404.21.02; 404.21.31 FAX: 404.21.95; 404.21.94
Serial number in the Trade Register: J 40/19/1991 Unique Registration Code: 414118
The subscribed and paid-in share capital: 67,603,870.4 lei
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Premium Category, BVB
Events to be reported: file no. 3970/2/2018, file no. 3970/2/2018 / a1
ELECTROMAGNETICA SA informs the shareholders and investors that the High Court of Cassation and Justice - Administrative and Fiscal Litigation Section, ruled on April 7, 2022:
File No. 3970/2/2018
Rejects the request for notification of the European Court of Justice of the European Union formulated by the appellant ELECTROMAGNETICA SA. Dismisses the appeal filed by the plaintiff Electromagnetica SA against the Civil Sentence no. 1663 of May 8, 2019 of the Bucharest Court of Appeal - Section VIII of the administrative and fiscal contentious, as unfounded. Definitive. Delivered today, April 7, 2022, by making the solution available to the parties through the court registry.
File No. 3970/2/2018 / a1
Admits the request of the appellant-plaintiff Electromagnetica SA to notify the Constitutional Court with the exception of the unconstitutionality of the provisions of art. 19 para. (3), art. 33 para. (1) and art. 46 paragraph. Definitive. Delivered today, April 7, 2022, by making the solution available to the parties through the court registry.
CEO
Eugen Scheusan