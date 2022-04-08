Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Electromagnetica S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ELMA   ROELMAACNOR2

ELECTROMAGNETICA S.A.

(ELMA)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-06
0.1210 RON    0.00%
Electromagnetica S A : Litigation file no. 3970/2/2018 and file no. 3970/2/2018 / a1

04/08/2022 | 08:20am EDT
Calea Rahovei 266-268 Sector 5 Bucuresti 050912

Telefon : (021) 4042 131 Fax: (021) 4042 194 E-mail: juridic@electromagnetica.ro www.electromagnetica.ro

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange

ASF, Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

CURRENT REPORT

Report date: 08.04.2022

Name of the entity: ELECTROMAGNETICA S.A.

Address: CALEA RAHOVEI NR. 266-268, SECTOR 5, BUCHAREST Phone: 404.21.02; 404.21.31 FAX: 404.21.95; 404.21.94

Serial number in the Trade Register: J 40/19/1991 Unique Registration Code: 414118

The subscribed and paid-in share capital: 67,603,870.4 lei

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Premium Category, BVB

Events to be reported: file no. 3970/2/2018, file no. 3970/2/2018 / a1

ELECTROMAGNETICA SA informs the shareholders and investors that the High Court of Cassation and Justice - Administrative and Fiscal Litigation Section, ruled on April 7, 2022:

File No. 3970/2/2018

Rejects the request for notification of the European Court of Justice of the European Union formulated by the appellant ELECTROMAGNETICA SA. Dismisses the appeal filed by the plaintiff Electromagnetica SA against the Civil Sentence no. 1663 of May 8, 2019 of the Bucharest Court of Appeal - Section VIII of the administrative and fiscal contentious, as unfounded. Definitive. Delivered today, April 7, 2022, by making the solution available to the parties through the court registry.

File No. 3970/2/2018 / a1

Admits the request of the appellant-plaintiff Electromagnetica SA to notify the Constitutional Court with the exception of the unconstitutionality of the provisions of art. 19 para. (3), art. 33 para. (1) and art. 46 paragraph. Definitive. Delivered today, April 7, 2022, by making the solution available to the parties through the court registry.

CEO

Eugen Scheusan

ELECTROMAGNETICA SA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 286 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
Net income 2020 -2,45 M -0,54 M -0,54 M
Net cash 2020 24,2 M 5,33 M 5,33 M
P/E ratio 2020 -31,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 81,8 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart ELECTROMAGNETICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Electromagnetica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,12
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Eugen Scheusan General Director
Octavian Macovei Marketing Director
Traian Stancu Manager-Technical & Production
Ioan Stancu Non-Executive Director
Cristina-Ioana Hodea Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTROMAGNETICA S.A.21.00%18
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.73%27 536
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-28.38%4 327
LEM HOLDING SA-11.02%2 760
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-32.30%2 705
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-31.41%2 612