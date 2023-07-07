Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that it granted equity awards on July 1, 2023 as a material inducement to employment of James L. Cunniff, the newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed.

As previously disclosed, Electromed and Mr. Cunniff entered into an employment agreement in connection with Mr. Cunniff’s appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer. Pursuant to the employment agreement, the following equity awards were approved for issuance to Mr. Cunniff by the Personnel and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Electromed in reliance on the employment inducement award exemption under the NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 711(a): (i) 175,000 performance-based restricted stock units and (ii) an option to purchase 175,000 shares of common stock of Electromed, each in the form of inducement awards on terms substantially similar to Electromed’s 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan and effective as of July 1, 2023. The option will vest with respect to 25% of the shares on the first anniversary of the date of grant and then quarterly over the remaining three years in twelve substantially equal increments. The performance-based restricted stock units will be eligible to vest and settle into shares of common stock on a 1-for-1 basis with respect to one-half of the shares upon achieving a total shareholder return of 50% and the remaining shares upon a total shareholder return of 100%, in each case within four years of the date of grant.

This press release is being issued by Electromed pursuant to the requirements of the NYSE American.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota, and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707935463/en/