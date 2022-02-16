Electromed, Inc., Appoints Christopher Holland Chief Commercial Officer

Key appointment will guide the Company’s strategic growth initiatives

Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced the appointment of Christopher Holland as Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Holland, an accomplished sales and marketing veteran, brings 30 years of experience in driving commercial growth in the Medical Technology market to Electromed. Prior to joining Electromed, Holland was the Vice President of Commercialization at Prosomnus Sleep Technologies, Inc., a Medical Device manufacturer of a mandibular advancement device for sleep apnea where he led new product introduction and revenue-growth initiatives across the enterprise. Prior to his time at Prosomnus, Holland spent over a decade as the Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of Sales and Global Business Development at Nonin Medical, Inc., where his accomplishments included delivering record global sales by successfully initiating and leading a corporate commercial turnaround. Earlier in his career, Holland held various leadership roles at Cisco Systems and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Christopher Holland to our team at an exciting time,” said Kathleen Skarvan, Chief Executive Officer. “The Chief Commercial Officer is a strategic and value-added role for Electromed that will strengthen marketing, sales strategy and execution in support of our revenue growth goals, ultimately enhancing shareholder value. After conducting a lengthy and diligent search, we are confident that Chris is the ideal person to lead these strategic efforts.”

“I am very excited to be joining the Electromed team,” said Mr. Holland. “I believe Electromed has a best-in-class product and a very talented management team, which uniquely positions the company for growth in an under-served market. I look forward to guiding the Company’s strategic growth initiatives, while optimizing return on investment, and am delighted to work closely with Kathleen and her team to bring Electromed to the forefront of the airway clearance market.”

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about the Company can be found at www.smartvest.com.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions, including the negative of these terms, but they are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed, and actual results may vary materially due to the uncertainties and risks, known or unknown associated with such statements. Examples of risks and uncertainties for the Company include, but are not limited to, the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on our business, operations and employees as well as its impact on our customers and distribution channels and on economies and markets more generally; the competitive nature of our market; changes to Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance reimbursement policies; changes to state and federal health care laws; changes affecting the medical device industry; our ability to develop new sales channels for our products such as the homecare distributor channel; our need to maintain regulatory compliance and to gain future regulatory approvals and clearances; new drug or pharmaceutical discoveries; general economic and business conditions; our ability to renew our line of credit or obtain additional credit as necessary; our ability to protect and expand our intellectual property portfolio; the risks associated with expansion into international markets, as well as other factors we may describe from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended from time to time, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K). Investors should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all the risks, uncertainties or potentially inaccurate assumptions investors should take into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers should not place undue reliance on “forward-looking statements,” as such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005484/en/