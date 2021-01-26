Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Electromed, Inc.    ELMD

ELECTROMED, INC.

(ELMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electromed, Inc. Schedules its Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call for February 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

01/26/2021 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 after the close of the stock market and host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 407-9753 (Domestic)
  • (201) 493-6739 (International)

The live conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Electromed’s web site and directly via the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/elctr/mediaframe/43323/indexl.html

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of Electromed’s web site at: http://investors.smartvest.com/.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ELECTROMED, INC.
04:32pELECTROMED, INC. SCHEDULES ITS SECON : 00 p.m. ET
BU
01/18ELECTROMED : Top 10 SmartVest Blog Posts
PU
2020ELECTROMED : What Is Emphysema?
PU
2020ELECTROMED, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
2020ELECTROMED : COPD and Flu Season
PU
2020Northland Starts Electromed at Outperform With $15 Price Target
MT
2020ELECTROMED, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matt..
AQ
2020ELECTROMED : Andrea M. Walsh Elected to Electromed, Inc. Board of Directors
BU
2020ELECTROMED, INC. : To Present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference
BU
2020ELECTROMED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33,0 M - -
Net income 2021 2,20 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88,5 M 88,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart ELECTROMED, INC.
Duration : Period :
Electromed, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROMED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 10,28 $
Spread / Highest target 84,8%
Spread / Average Target 65,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kathleen S. Skarvan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen H. Craney Chairman
Michael J. MacCourt Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
George H. Winn Independent Director
Lee A. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTROMED, INC.4.79%88
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC10.48%205 631
DANAHER CORPORATION7.21%169 176
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.14.55%91 552
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-8.08%88 403
ILLUMINA, INC.13.78%61 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ