    ELMD   US2854091087

ELECTROMED, INC.

(ELMD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:00 pm EDT
12.65 USD    0.00%
01:04pELECTROMED : How Did I Get Bronchiectasis?
PU
03/22ELECTROMED : Benefits of Airway Clearance Devices & Techniques
PU
03/10ELECTROMED : How SmartVest Helps Me Manage Bronchiectasis
PU
Electromed, Inc. Schedules its Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call for May 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

04/19/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 after the close of the stock market, and host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-0789 (Domestic) or (201) 689-8562 (International), and using pin number 13729193.

The live conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Electromed’s web site and directly via the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=n0KYeYTK

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and referencing the replay pin number 13729193. Additionally, an online replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of Electromed’s web site at: http://investors.smartvest.com/.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about the Company can be found at www.smartvest.com.


© Business Wire 2022
02/18ELECTROMED : What Is a Productive Cough?
PU
02/16Electromed, Inc., Appoints Christopher Holland Chief Commercial Officer
BU
02/10ELECTROMED : What Foods Help Reduce Mucus in the Lungs?
PU
02/08TRANSCRIPT : Electromed, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
02/08ELECTROMED : Announces Second Quarter Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/08ELECTROMED, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/08Electromed, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended D..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35,8 M - -
Net income 2021 2,36 M - -
Net cash 2021 11,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,70x
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 132
Free-Float 83,1%
Managers and Directors
Kathleen S. Skarvan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. MacCourt Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Lee A. Jones Chairman
Stanley K. Erickson Vice Chairman
Gregory J. Fluet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTROMED, INC.-2.69%108
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.74%223 954
DANAHER CORPORATION-15.81%196 921
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-23.09%99 263
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-7.93%74 111
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-14.89%67 784