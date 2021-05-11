Electromed, Inc. : Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results
-- Second Consecutive Quarter of Year over Year Growth, Continuing Profitability & Positive Cash Flow while Investing in Key Strategic Initiatives --
Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (“Q3 FY 2021”).
Q3 FY 2021 Highlights
Net revenue increased 0.5% to $8.8 million, compared to $8.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 (“Q3 FY 2020”), driven by a 4.2% increase in home care revenue.
Gross profit percentage increased to 76.3% of net revenue, compared to 75.4% in Q3 FY 2020, primarily due to a higher mix of home care revenue and a favorable mix of Medicare within home care.
Net income equaled $224,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $653,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, in Q3 FY 2020, and reflects increased strategic investments in both R&D and SG&A.
Cash as of March 31, 2021 was $12.5 million, benefiting from $834,000 in operating cash flow in Q3 FY 2021.
Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed, commented, “Although this winter’s resurgence of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dampened our home care revenue in January and February, we noted a sharp rebound in March, during which we achieved record monthly referrals and revenue. In March, we benefited from increased patient visits to clinics and greater access for our sales representatives as restrictions were further lifted and vaccines started to become more widely administered throughout the country. In our institutional segment, which had the greatest overall impact from the pandemic, we registered 43.4% sequential revenue growth, another positive indication that hospitals are increasing their non-COVID-19 patient census and our sales representatives are gaining greater hospital access.”
Ms. Skarvan concluded, “While we continue to operate within the constraints of a pandemic, the ongoing nationwide deployment of vaccinations, the extension of the provisional waiver from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and our strong operating performance in March gives us optimism that positive operating performance will continue in the fourth quarter. Even during these uncertain times, our solid cash flow generation capacity and strong balance sheet enable us to invest in Electromed’s future. We continue to make strategic investments in research and development, sales, marketing, and infrastructure to position Electromed for profitable long-term growth and to support our goal of enhancing patients’ quality of life one breath at a time with our differentiated SmartVest® Airway Clearance System.”
Q3 FY 2021 Review
Net revenue in Q3 FY 2021 increased 0.5% to $8.8 million, from $8.7 million in Q3 FY 2020. Home care revenue increased 4.2% to $8.2 million in Q3 FY 2021 from $7.8 million in Q3 FY 2020, primarily due to an increase in referrals and approvals. Field sales employees totaled 48, of which 39 were direct sales, at the end of Q3 FY 2021, compared to 44 at the end of Q3 FY 2020, of which 37 were direct sales. We commenced recruiting for four additional direct field sales employees in April. Institutional revenue decreased 27.3% to $443,000 from $609,000 in Q3 FY 2020, primarily due to the continued impact of COVID-19 on hospital purchasing activity. Home care distributor revenue decreased 36.0% to $105,000 from $164,000 in Q3 FY 2020. International revenue decreased 44.5% to $76,000 from $137,000 in Q3 FY 2020.
Gross profit in Q3 FY 2021 totaled $6.7 million, or 76.3% of net revenue, compared to $6.6 million, or 75.4% of net revenue, in Q3 FY 2020. The increase in gross profit percentage was primarily due to a higher mix of home care revenue and a favorable mix of Medicare within home care.
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in Q3 FY 2021 increased 14.4% to $6.1 million from $5.3 million in Q3 FY 2020. The increase in SG&A spending was primarily due to increased payroll and compensation-related expenses associated with higher average number of sales and marketing personnel, greater temporary resources to assist with systems infrastructure investments and increased incentive payments on higher home care revenue. The Company also incurred higher discretionary marketing expenses related to a direct-to-consumer marketing campaign and a comprehensive market research project, as well as higher professional fees. These increased expenses were partially offset by lower travel, meals and entertainment expenses. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 68.9%, compared to 60.5% in Q3 FY 2020.
Research and development (“R&D”) expenses in Q3 FY 2021 totaled $407,000, compared to $392,000 in Q3 FY 2020, and include expenses for the development of a next generation platform. As a percentage of revenue, R&D expenses were 4.6% compared to 4.5% in Q3 FY 2020.
Net income before income taxes in Q3 FY 2021 totaled $253,000 in Q3 FY 2021, compared to $947,000 in Q3 FY 2020, and reflects increased strategic investments in both R&D and SG&A.
Net income was $224,000, or $0.03 per diluted share in Q3 FY 2021, compared to $653,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, in Q3 FY 2020. In Q3 FY 2021, income tax expense totaled $29,000, compared to an income tax expense of $294,000 in the same period of the prior year.
Year-to-Date FY 2021 Summary
For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, net revenue grew 2.7% to $26.3 million, from $25.6 million in the same period of our fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (“FY 2020”). The revenue increase was primarily due to growth in the Company’s home care market, partially offset by lower institutional and international revenue. Gross profit percentage was 77.5%, compared to 76.6% in the prior fiscal year period. The gross margin percentage increase was primarily due to a higher mix of home care revenue and a favorable mix of Medicare within home care. Net income was $2.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $2.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the first nine months of FY 2020. The net income decrease was primarily due to increased strategic investments in R&D and SG&A.
Financial Condition
The Company’s balance sheet at March 31, 2021 included cash of $12.5 million, accounts receivable of $16.2 million, no debt, working capital of $28.1 million, and shareholders’ equity of $32.9 million.
About Electromed, Inc.
Electromed, Inc. manufactures, makes, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about the Company can be found at www.smartvest.com.
Cautionary Statements
Financial Tables Follow:
Electromed, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$ 12,500,688
$ 10,479,150
Accounts receivable (net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $45,000)
16,236,661
12,940,677
Contract assets
557,531
902,619
Inventories, net
2,256,012
3,084,620
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
483,399
353,318
Income tax receivable
253,891
262,155
Total current assets
32,288,182
28,022,539
Property and equipment, net
3,526,935
3,788,469
Finite-life intangible assets, net
602,430
598,389
Other assets
100,016
80,166
Deferred income taxes
653,000
755,000
Total assets
$ 37,170,563
$ 33,244,563
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current Liabilities
Current maturities of other long-term liabilities
$ 40,681
$ 72,328
Accounts payable
1,023,603
555,510
Accrued compensation
2,273,415
1,404,497
Warranty reserve
740,000
740,000
Other accrued liabilities
160,551
214,045
Total current liabilities
4,238,250
2,986,380
Other long-term liabilities
59,702
8,868
Total liabilities
4,297,952
2,995,248
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders’ Equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 13,000,000 shares authorized;
8,637,420 and 8,567,834 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
86,374
85,678
Additional paid-in capital
17,140,274
16,480,134
Retained earnings
15,645,963
13,683,503
Total shareholders’ equity
32,872,611
30,249,315
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$ 37,170,563
$ 33,244,563
Electromed, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenues
$
8,786,972
$
8,743,897
$
26,287,217
$
25,593,337
Cost of revenues
2,086,120
2,150,347
5,912,900
5,981,931
Gross profit
6,700,852
6,593,550
20,374,317
19,611,406
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
6,050,666
5,288,485
16,489,871
15,148,344
Research and development
407,199
391,962
1,395,755
634,376
Total operating expenses
6,457,865
5,680,447
17,885,626
15,782,720
Operating income
242,987
913,103
2,488,691
3,828,686
Interest income, net
9,784
34,171
28,769
111,200
Net income before income taxes
252,771
947,274
2,517,460
3,939,886
Income tax expense
29,000
294,000
555,000
1,087,000
Net income
$
223,771
$
653,274
$
1,962,460
$
2,852,886
Income per share:
Basic
$
0.03
$
0.08
$
0.23
$
0.34
Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.07
$
0.22
$
0.33
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
8,576,523
8,403,154
8,565,839
8,390,916
Diluted
8,907,045
8,880,794
8,921,494
8,759,493
Electromed, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net income
$
1,962,460
$
2,852,886
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
358,660
469,784
Amortization of finite-life intangible assets
98,785
90,863
Share-based compensation expense
755,999
676,558
Deferred income taxes
102,000
27,000
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
-
1,294
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3,295,984
)
(530,360
)
Contract assets
345,088
(150,995
)
Inventories
838,747
(13,852
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(68,616
)
50,329
Income tax receivable
8,264
(409,064
)
Income tax payable
-
(288,511
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,219,429
136,361
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,324,832
2,912,293
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Expenditures for property and equipment
(105,472
)
(752,875
)
Expenditures for finite-life intangible assets
(102,659
)
(97,460
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(208,131
)
(850,335
)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Issuance of common stock upon exercise of options
45,669
63,423
Taxes paid on net share settlement of stock option exercises
(140,832
)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities