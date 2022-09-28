Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Electromed, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELMD   US2854091087

ELECTROMED, INC.

(ELMD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
10.59 USD   +3.62%
04:06pElectromed, Inc. to Participate in the Issuer Direct 2022 Windy City Roundup
BU
03:46pElectromed : Shareholder Letter
PU
09/19Electromed, Inc.(NYSEAM:ELMD) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electromed, Inc. to Participate in the Issuer Direct 2022 Windy City Roundup

09/28/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michelle Wirtz, Interim Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate at the Issuer Direct 2022 Windy City Roundup on October 12-13, 2022. Management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout both days. Below are the details for Electromed’s group presentation:

Issuer Direct Windy City RoundUp

Date: October 12
Presentation time: 11:30 – 11:55 a.m. Central Time / 12:30 – 12:55 p.m. Eastern Time
Presentation link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46657

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about the Company can be found at www.smartvest.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ELECTROMED, INC.
04:06pElectromed, Inc. to Participate in the Issuer Direct 2022 Windy City Roundup
BU
03:46pElectromed : Shareholder Letter
PU
09/19Electromed, Inc.(NYSEAM:ELMD) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/06EF Hutton Starts Electromed at Buy With $13.50 Price Target
MT
08/30Making A Difference In Airway Cleara : A SmartVest Success Story
PU
08/23Transcript : Electromed, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 23, 2022
CI
08/23ELECTROMED, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/23Tranche Update on Electromed, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 27, 2021.
CI
08/23Electromed, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/23Electromed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTROMED, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 47,3 M - -
Net income 2023 3,00 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 86,6 M 86,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart ELECTROMED, INC.
Duration : Period :
Electromed, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROMED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,22 $
Average target price 16,75 $
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathleen S. Skarvan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle C. Wirtz CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Lee A. Jones Chairman
Stanley K. Erickson Vice Chairman
Gregory J. Fluet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTROMED, INC.-23.77%87
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-23.77%199 287
DANAHER CORPORATION-20.94%189 209
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-48.13%66 558
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-9.70%54 602
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-36.42%51 065