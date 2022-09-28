Electromed, Inc. to Participate in the Issuer Direct 2022 Windy City Roundup

Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michelle Wirtz, Interim Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate at the Issuer Direct 2022 Windy City Roundup on October 12-13, 2022. Management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout both days. Below are the details for Electromed’s group presentation:

Issuer Direct Windy City RoundUp

Date: October 12

Presentation time: 11:30 – 11:55 a.m. Central Time / 12:30 – 12:55 p.m. Eastern Time

Presentation link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46657

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about the Company can be found at www.smartvest.com.

