Electromed, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Conference

Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Nagel, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to attend the virtual Sidoti Summer Small Cap Conference on June 14-15, 2023.

Electromed’s management team will present at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Electromed website under Events & Presentations. You can also access the live webcast directly, here.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota, and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005070/en/