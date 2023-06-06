Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Electromed, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELMD   US2854091087

ELECTROMED, INC.

(ELMD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57:52 2023-06-05 pm EDT
12.21 USD   +3.39%
09:09aElectromed, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Conference
BU
06/05Electromed Appoints Jim Cunniff as President, Chief Executive
MT
06/05Electromed Names Jim Cunniff as President and Chief Executive Officer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electromed, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Conference

06/06/2023 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Nagel, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to attend the virtual Sidoti Summer Small Cap Conference on June 14-15, 2023.

Electromed’s management team will present at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Electromed website under Events & Presentations. You can also access the live webcast directly, here.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota, and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ELECTROMED, INC.
09:09aElectromed, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Conference
BU
06/05Electromed Appoints Jim Cunniff as President, Chief Executive
MT
06/05Electromed Names Jim Cunniff as President and Chief Executive Officer
BU
06/05Electromed, Inc. Announces Appointment of Jim Cunniff as Its New President and Board of..
CI
06/05Electromed Appoints Jim Cunniff as Chief Executive Officer, Effective July 1, 2023
CI
05/09Transcript : Electromed, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Electromed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results
BU
05/09Electromed, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and..
AQ
05/09Electromed, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended M..
CI
05/09Electromed : Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTROMED, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 47,3 M - -
Net income 2023 3,30 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart ELECTROMED, INC.
Duration : Period :
Electromed, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROMED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,21 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathleen S. Skarvan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley M. Nagel CFO, CAO, Secretary & Treasurer
Lee A. Jones Chairman
Stanley K. Erickson Vice Chairman
Gregory J. Fluet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTROMED, INC.12.58%105
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-5.83%200 027
DANAHER CORPORATION-11.42%172 019
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.19.65%111 248
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION12.49%73 898
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.32%64 058
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer