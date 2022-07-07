Electromed : Is an Airway Clearance Vest Right for You?

Is a chronic lung condition keeping you from living life independently? High frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) is an airway clearance technique that's typically performed using an inflatable vest and air pulse generator.

HFCWO therapy with the SmartVest Airway Clearance Systemdelivers repeated pulses of air that gently squeeze and release the upper chest wall. The oscillation helps to loosen and propel mucus upward, where it is more easily coughed out.

SmartVest is designed to deliver 360° chest coverage and releases 91% of its air between compressions, which creates more BREATHING ROOM™-and comfort-for patients [1].

Have you been wondering if SmartVest could be the right fit for you to add to your therapy regimen? In this article, we'll walk you through a step-by-step guide on how to get started and begin enjoying the benefits of using SmartVest.

There are two ways you can start the process:

Request a SmartVest Patient Packet

Contact a SmartVest Patient Care Advocate

Simply fill out this online request formto receive a SmartVest informational packet, mailed directly to your home. Once it arrives, you'll have more information about product features, outcomes, the process, and see testimonials from SmartVest users on how SmartVest has helped people get back to doing the activities they love.

After looking through the informational packet, we encourage you to bring it with you to your next doctor's appointment to show your healthcare team. Together, you can read through the information, find answers to your questions, and discuss adding SmartVest to your treatment plan.

A prescription form is included right inside each packet for your clinician to fill out to get you started!

Starting a new type of therapy can seem daunting and you will likely have questions. That is why we offer an excellent resource to discuss symptoms and learn how SmartVest works by talking with a SmartVest Patient Care Advocate.

Our Patient Care Advocates are also Respiratory Therapists, who are dedicated to putting your mind at ease and helping you find the information you need to feel confident about taking the next step in your journey to airway clearance.

To talk with either Mike or Lori, you can easily reserve a time to chat that works with your schedule. The call is designed to support you to answer any questions you have and discuss how to start the conversation about SmartVest with your doctor.

If you're ready to chat right away, you can also contact them directly at 1.855.528.5690or email pca@electromed.com

Once you have a prescription, the next series of steps will ensure your SmartVest arrives at your door and that you learn how to perform therapy independently.

Initial Call from a Patient Care Team Member

SmartVest In-Home Training with Licensed Respiratory Therapist

Once our team receives a prescription from your doctor, we'll assign a dedicated patient care team member to guide you through the process of getting your SmartVest. A team member will reach out to you within 1-2 business days after receiving your prescription.

During this conversation, the patient care team member will:

Review your contact and medical information

Answer any questions you may have about the process

Coordinate reimbursement for SmartVest on your behalf

Once your SmartVest is shipped, an Electromed licensed respiratory therapist will call you to set up a time for a personalized in-home training session. On that day, your trainer will arrive to provide you with a step-by-step tutorial on how to use and maintain your SmartVest therapy at home or on the go.

Other topics you'll discuss:

How the SmartVest Airway Clearance System works

How to program your SmartVest system

How to care for your SmartVest system

How to perform huff coughs

How to troubleshoot your respiratory vest

Beginning a new treatment on your journey to airway clearance can stir up many questions: one of which might be how much your therapy will cost.

The cost will depend on each individual's insurance coverage. SmartVest is covered by:

Private insurance

Medicare

State medical assistance

A combination of all three

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs

If you qualify for coverage, you will have a dedicated patient care team member working on your behalf with your insurance provider to help streamline the reimbursement process.

As our mission is to help every patient breathe easier, we do offer financial assistance programs, and we'll work with you to find a plan that best suits your situation. If you need and want a SmartVest, our team is dedicated to helping you get one!

As a user of the SmartVest Airway Clearance System, you can expect a lifetime of care! Whether you have general questions about your vest, are planning a trip and need advice on transporting your device, require a repair, or if you just want to tell us how much you love using your SmartVest, we're always here to listen and help you along your journey!

Resources

[1] Pokorney J. Comparison of Oscillatory Trough Pressure Generated by High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) Systems: A White Paper.