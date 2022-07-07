Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Electromed, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELMD   US2854091087

ELECTROMED, INC.

(ELMD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  11:27 2022-07-07 am EDT
9.910 USD   +3.44%
01:04pELECTROMED : Is an Airway Clearance Vest Right for You?
PU
06/07ELECTROMED, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19ELECTROMED, INC. ANNOUNCES CLINICAL ABSTRACT POSTER AT ATS CONFERENCE : Bronchiectasis Patients Showed Improved Outcomes and Reduction in Healthcare Resource Utilization When Using HFCWO Therapy
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electromed : Is an Airway Clearance Vest Right for You?

07/07/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Is a chronic lung condition keeping you from living life independently? High frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) is an airway clearance technique that's typically performed using an inflatable vest and air pulse generator.

HFCWO therapy with the SmartVest Airway Clearance Systemdelivers repeated pulses of air that gently squeeze and release the upper chest wall. The oscillation helps to loosen and propel mucus upward, where it is more easily coughed out.

SmartVest is designed to deliver 360° chest coverage and releases 91% of its air between compressions, which creates more BREATHING ROOM™-and comfort-for patients [1].

Getting a SmartVest: First Steps

Have you been wondering if SmartVest could be the right fit for you to add to your therapy regimen? In this article, we'll walk you through a step-by-step guide on how to get started and begin enjoying the benefits of using SmartVest.

There are two ways you can start the process:

Request a SmartVest Patient Packet

Contact a SmartVest Patient Care Advocate

Request a Patient Packet

Simply fill out this online request formto receive a SmartVest informational packet, mailed directly to your home. Once it arrives, you'll have more information about product features, outcomes, the process, and see testimonials from SmartVest users on how SmartVest has helped people get back to doing the activities they love.

After looking through the informational packet, we encourage you to bring it with you to your next doctor's appointment to show your healthcare team. Together, you can read through the information, find answers to your questions, and discuss adding SmartVest to your treatment plan.

A prescription form is included right inside each packet for your clinician to fill out to get you started!

Contact a Patient Care Advocate

Starting a new type of therapy can seem daunting and you will likely have questions. That is why we offer an excellent resource to discuss symptoms and learn how SmartVest works by talking with a SmartVest Patient Care Advocate.

Our Patient Care Advocates are also Respiratory Therapists, who are dedicated to putting your mind at ease and helping you find the information you need to feel confident about taking the next step in your journey to airway clearance.

To talk with either Mike or Lori, you can easily reserve a time to chat that works with your schedule. The call is designed to support you to answer any questions you have and discuss how to start the conversation about SmartVest with your doctor.

If you're ready to chat right away, you can also contact them directly at 1.855.528.5690or email pca@electromed.com

Getting a SmartVest: Next Steps After a Getting a Prescription

Once you have a prescription, the next series of steps will ensure your SmartVest arrives at your door and that you learn how to perform therapy independently.

Initial Call from a Patient Care Team Member

SmartVest In-Home Training with Licensed Respiratory Therapist

Initial Call from a Patient Care Team Member

Once our team receives a prescription from your doctor, we'll assign a dedicated patient care team member to guide you through the process of getting your SmartVest. A team member will reach out to you within 1-2 business days after receiving your prescription.

During this conversation, the patient care team member will:

  • Review your contact and medical information
  • Answer any questions you may have about the process
  • Coordinate reimbursement for SmartVest on your behalf
SmartVest In-Home Training with a Licensed Respiratory Therapist

Once your SmartVest is shipped, an Electromed licensed respiratory therapist will call you to set up a time for a personalized in-home training session. On that day, your trainer will arrive to provide you with a step-by-step tutorial on how to use and maintain your SmartVest therapy at home or on the go.

Other topics you'll discuss:

SmartVest Airway Clearance System Insurance Coverage

Beginning a new treatment on your journey to airway clearance can stir up many questions: one of which might be how much your therapy will cost.

The cost will depend on each individual's insurance coverage. SmartVest is covered by:

  • Private insurance
  • Medicare
  • State medical assistance
  • A combination of all three
  • The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs

If you qualify for coverage, you will have a dedicated patient care team member working on your behalf with your insurance provider to help streamline the reimbursement process.

As our mission is to help every patient breathe easier, we do offer financial assistance programs, and we'll work with you to find a plan that best suits your situation. If you need and want a SmartVest, our team is dedicated to helping you get one!

Support for Your Chronic Lung Condition

As a user of the SmartVest Airway Clearance System, you can expect a lifetime of care! Whether you have general questions about your vest, are planning a trip and need advice on transporting your device, require a repair, or if you just want to tell us how much you love using your SmartVest, we're always here to listen and help you along your journey!

Get started with Step 1 or Step 2 in getting your SmartVest!

Resources

[1] Pokorney J. Comparison of Oscillatory Trough Pressure Generated by High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) Systems: A White Paper.

Disclaimer

Electromed Inc. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 17:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELECTROMED, INC.
01:04pELECTROMED : Is an Airway Clearance Vest Right for You?
PU
06/07ELECTROMED, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
05/19ELECTROMED, INC. ANNOUNCES CLINICAL : Bronchiectasis Patients Showed Improved Outcomes an..
BU
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Electromed, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10ELECTROMED, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/10Tranche Update on Electromed, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 27, 2021.
CI
05/10ELECTROMED, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or P..
AQ
05/10Michelle C. Wirtz to Serve as Electromed, Inc.'s Treasurer and Secretary, Effective Jun..
CI
05/10Electromed, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/10Electromed, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTROMED, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 81,6 M 81,6 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 132
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart ELECTROMED, INC.
Duration : Period :
Electromed, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROMED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9,58
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathleen S. Skarvan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle C. Wirtz CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Lee A. Jones Chairman
Stanley K. Erickson Vice Chairman
Gregory J. Fluet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTROMED, INC.-26.31%82
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-18.31%217 669
DANAHER CORPORATION-20.96%186 161
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-42.85%73 712
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-24.37%60 919
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.92%58 416