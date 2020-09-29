Electromed : Notice and Proxy Statement

UNITED STATES
ELECTROMED, INC.
500 Sixth Avenue Northwest
New Prague, MN 56071
(952) 758-9299
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2020
To our Shareholders:
The Fiscal 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Electromed, Inc. (the "Company") will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. Due to the public health impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Annual Meeting will be held as a completely "virtual meeting" of shareholders. We believe that a virtual Annual Meeting provides greater access to those who may want to attend and, therefore, have chosen this over an in-person meeting. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, and vote and submit your questions during the Annual Meeting, via live webcast by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ELMD2020. Prior to the Annual Meeting, you will be able to vote at www.proxyvote.com for the purpose of considering and voting upon:
-
Election of the directors named in the accompanying proxy statement, thereby setting the number of directors at seven;
-
Ratification of the appointment of RSM US LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending June 30, 2021;
-
Approval, on a non-binding and advisory basis, of our executive compensation set forth in the accompanying proxy statement; and
-
Transaction of any other business properly brought before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on September 16, 2020 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments thereof. The stock transfer books of the Company will not be closed.
By order of the Board of Directors,
Stephen H. Craney
Chairman of the Board
THE PROMPT SUBMISSION OF PROXIES WILL SAVE THE COMPANY THE EXPENSE OF FURTHER REQUESTS FOR PROXIES IN ORDER TO ENSURE A QUORUM. YOU MAY VOTE BY MAIL, ONLINE OR BY PHONE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS SET FORTH IN THE PROXY CARD, NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OR OTHER INSTRUCTIONS FROM THE HOLDER OF RECORD.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials
for the Annual Meeting to be held on November 13, 2020
The Notice and Proxy Statement, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Shareholder Letter are available at
http://investors.smartvest.com/annual-meeting.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
Page
|
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING
|
|
2
|
PROPOSAL 1 : ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
|
8
|
PROPOSAL 2 : RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF THE COMPANY'S INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC
|
11
|
ACCOUNTING FIRM
|
|
PROPOSAL 3 : ADVISORY APPROVAL OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
|
12
|
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
|
13
|
SECURITY HOLDER COMMUNICATIONS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
16
|
SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT
|
17
|
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
|
18
|
DIRECTOR COMPENSATION
|
23
|
EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION
|
24
|
RELATED PERSON TRANSACTION APPROVAL POLICY
|
25
|
OTHER MATTERS
|
25
|
HOUSEHOLDING
|
25
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|
25
i
2
The Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020. This year's Annual Meeting will be held as a completely "virtual meeting" of shareholders. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, and vote and submit your questions during the Annual Meeting, via live webcast by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ELMD2020. The Annual Meeting will commence at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.
A proxy is your legal designation of another person or persons (the "proxy" or "proxies," respectively) to vote on your behalf. By giving your proxy, you are authorizing Stephen H. Craney and Kathleen S. Skarvan, the designated proxies, the authority to vote your shares of common stock at the Annual Meeting in the manner you indicate on your proxy card. If you authorize the proxies but do not give direction with respect to any nominee or other proposal, the proxies will vote your shares as recommended by the Board. The proxies are authorized to vote in their discretion (except as otherwise provided below) if other matters are properly submitted at the Annual Meeting, or any adjournments or postponements thereof.
ELECTROMED, INC.
Proxy Statement
Fiscal 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Friday, November 13, 2020
9:00 a.m. Central Time
This proxy statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Electromed, Inc., a Minnesota corporation (the "Company"), for use at the Fiscal 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (the "Annual Meeting"), and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Due to the public health impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Annual Meeting will be held as a completely "virtual meeting" of shareholders. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, and vote and submit your questions during the Annual Meeting, via live webcast by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ELMD2020.
This solicitation is being made by mail; however, the Company also may use its officers, directors, and employees (without providing them with additional compensation) to solicit proxies from shareholders in person or by telephone, facsimile, email or letter. Distribution of this proxy statement and the proxy card, or a notice of internet availability, is expected to begin on or about September 29, 2020.
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING
Q: Why did I receive this proxy statement?
-
The Company is soliciting your proxy vote at the Annual Meeting because you were the owner of record of one or more shares of common stock of the Company at the close of business on September 16, 2020, the record date for the meeting, and are therefore entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.
Q: What is a proxy?
A:
Q: When and where is the Annual Meeting?
A:
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Electromed Inc. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 21:09:01 UTC