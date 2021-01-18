Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Electromed, Inc.    ELMD

ELECTROMED, INC.

(ELMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Electromed : Top 10 SmartVest Blog Posts

01/18/2021 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For many of us, 2020 has been a challenging year. But as with any obstacle, people all over the country continue to persevere and work together to help those who may be at greater risk of complications due to the recent pandemic.

The new waiver from The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), for example, provided greater flexibility for physicians to prescribe high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy, like the SmartVest Airway Clearance System, to Medicare beneficiaries to help manage symptoms and prevent respiratory infections.

As we gear up for the New Year ahead, we wanted to share our top 10 SmartVest blog posts from 2020 that we created to help educate both patients and clinicians to help understand the relationship between COPD and bronchiectasis, as well as treatment options for both conditions.

Top 10 SmartVest Blog Posts
  1. How to Get Rid of Mucus Buildup in the Lungs
    Who knew that mucus played such a vital role in protecting our bodies from airborne bacteria and allergies? But for people living with a chronic lung condition, mucus has a harder time performing this essential task. In this blog, we explored the topic of mucus build up and shared ideas on how patients can effectively remove mucus buildup and prevent vulnerabilities to infection.
  2. Understanding the Difference between Bronchiectasis and COPD
    Because bronchiectasis and COPD share many similarities, including fatigue, shortness of breath, chronic cough, and respiratory infections, their comorbidity often goes undetected by clinicians. What happens next? If a patient is diagnosed with COPD when they actually have a prevalence of bronchiectasis symptoms, it's less likely they'll be prescribed an effective airway clearance treatment to manage both conditions.    This blog post helps shed light on the differences of both conditions to better equip patients with the knowledge they need to have an open conversation with their clinician about getting tested for bronchiectasis.
  3. Living with Bronchiectasis or COPD? What You May Need to Know about COVID-19
    How do we best protect ourselves and loved ones from a pandemic? We first need to understand how a virus like COVID-19 affects those living with a preexisting lung condition. In this blog, we explored how COVID-19 affects the lungs and described how patients living with bronchiectasis and COPD, and their loved ones, can take precautionary steps to help slow the spread of this virus and protect their health long term.
  4. Why COPD Patients Should Know More About Bronchiectasis
    Although bronchiectasis is gaining more attention from pulmonary experts across the globe, the fact remains that it is still an underdeveloped area of study. How does this affect COPD patients? Of the millions of Americans living with COPD, many may be unaware that they are also experiencing bronchiectasis symptoms.    We created this blog to help educate COPD patients on this growing phenomenon and provided real-life testimonials of patients who discovered that they, too, were living with both conditions but now are experiencing relief, thanks to SmartVest.
  5. What is Chest Physiotherapy?
    This article sought to explain the key differences between manual CPT (chest physiotherapy) and vest therapy (SmartVest). We further examined the effectiveness of the two types of treatment options for patients living with bronchiectasis. What we found was that patients who received vest therapy could expect greater benefits like performing therapy independently and on a more consistent schedule.
  6. 3 Signs of Bronchiectasis for Those Living with COPD
    Understanding that bronchiectasis and COPD share similarities is step one. Having the ability to recognize these similarities is the next essential step towards getting the right treatment for managing your symptoms. This article highlights the top 3 early indicators of COPD patients living with a prevalence of bronchiectasis.
  7. Bronchiectasis: Why This Chronic Lung Disease is Not Well Known
    It may surprise you, but one of the common reasons why bronchiectasis is lesser known than COPD is due to the fact that some clinicians don't learn about this chronic condition in medical school. In this article, we reference Dr. Frederic Seifer, a renowned pulmonologist, who helped us answer     why bronchiectasis is often overlooked.
  8. Living with Bronchiectasis During the Holidays
    Though the holidays are a wonderful time of year, the colder temperatures and drier air conditions can make your bronchiectasis-related symptoms worsen. This article aims to educate patients on how the winter months can affect your chronic symptoms and includes tips on how to mitigate this type of risk, so you can enjoy your gatherings without the chronic coughing or fatigue.
  9. Common Misconceptions About HFCWO Therapy
    What exactly is HFCWO therapy? It's a respiratory vest that offers an effective airway clearance treatment to help patients manage their chronic pulmonary conditions, including COPD, bronchiectasis, and cystic fibrosis. Believe it or not, there are some misconceptions about this approach to managing symptoms. This blog works to fact check these myths and shine light on the effectiveness and comfort of HFCWO therapy devices, like SmartVest.
  10. How Serious is Bronchiectasis?
    This article provides a comprehensive breakdown of what bronchiectasis is, how common it is among patients, and how treatment, like SmartVest, can help you experience symptom relief and take a proactive approach to managing your condition and get back to living life to its fullest potential.

Subscribe to the SmartVest Blog and stay updated on product features, success stories, and more!

Disclaimer

Electromed Inc. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 19:09:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELECTROMED, INC.
02:10pELECTROMED : Top 10 SmartVest Blog Posts
PU
2020ELECTROMED : What Is Emphysema?
PU
2020ELECTROMED, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
2020ELECTROMED : COPD and Flu Season
PU
2020Northland Starts Electromed at Outperform With $15 Price Target
MT
2020ELECTROMED, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matt..
AQ
2020ELECTROMED : Andrea M. Walsh Elected to Electromed, Inc. Board of Directors
BU
2020ELECTROMED, INC. : To Present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference
BU
2020ELECTROMED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
2020ELECTROMED, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33,0 M - -
Net income 2021 2,20 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 85,6 M 85,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart ELECTROMED, INC.
Duration : Period :
Electromed, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROMED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 9,95 $
Spread / Highest target 91,0%
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kathleen S. Skarvan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen H. Craney Chairman
Michael J. MacCourt Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
George H. Winn Independent Director
Lee A. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTROMED, INC.1.43%86
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC8.02%199 412
DANAHER CORPORATION6.58%168 182
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-4.85%91 508
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.23%82 922
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG3.86%56 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ