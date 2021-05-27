Electromed : Announces Authorization of $3.0 Million Stock Repurchase Program (Form 8-K)

Electromed, Inc. Announces Authorization of $3.0 Million Stock Repurchase Program

New Prague, Minnesota - May 27, 2021 - Electromed, Inc. ('Electromed' or the 'Company') (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $3.0 million stock repurchase authorization, effective as of May 26, 2021.

Under the authorization, the Company may repurchase common stock, par value $0.01 per share, with an aggregate value of up to $3.0 million through May 26, 2022. The authorization does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular amount of common stock, and it could be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time. Purchases of the Company's common stock may be made in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws.

'Our strong balance sheet and positive cash flow have enabled us to invest in our business and to repurchase our common stock, which we believe is undervalued given our optimism for Electromed's long-term growth prospects,' commented Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy, nor the solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, makes, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about the Company can be found at www.smartvest.com .

Contacts: Electromed, Inc. The Equity Group Inc. Mike MacCourt, Chief Financial Officer Kalle Ahl, CFA (952) 758-9299 (212) 836-9614 investorrelations@electromed.com kahl@equityny.com Devin Sullivan (212) 836-9608 dsullivan@equityny.com