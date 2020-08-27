Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Electronic Arts Inc.    EA

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.

(EA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adventure to the Edge of the Galaxy in The Sims™ 4 Star Wars™: Journey to Batuu Game Pack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

For the First Time, Bring Sims to the Star Wars Galaxy for an Authentic Experience in the Hit Game’s Newest Game Pack, Available September 8 for PC and Consoles 

Watch The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Trailer Here

Today Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Maxis™ and Lucasfilm announced that The Sims™ 4 Star Wars™: Journey to Batuu Game Pack* is coming to PC via Origin™ and Steam, Xbox One and PlayStation®4 systems on September 8, offering players the ability to ‘play with life’ and create their own, unique Star Wars story in a galaxy far, far away.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005670/en/

The Sims™ 4 Star Wars™: Journey to Batuu Game Pack (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Sims™ 4 Star Wars™: Journey to Batuu Game Pack (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu is set on the remote planet on the edge of Outer Rim territories, inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort® and Walt Disney World Resort®. As a new visitor to Batuu, Sims will experience the authentic sights and sounds of the Star Wars universe, including the Millennium Falcon and DJ R-3X’s interstellar hits at Oga’s Cantina. They’ll also embark on exciting missions, unite with iconic characters like Rey and Kylo Ren, and get their hands on their very own lightsaber and droid.

“With The Sims, we’ve always strived to create content that takes players’ imaginations beyond their limits to tell fun and unique stories in the game, and with The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, they’ll be able to take their Sims on an adventure to the edge of the galaxy,” said Lyndsay Pearson, Executive Producer and GM for The Sims. “We’re such big Star Wars fans, and set out to create an authentic and immersive Star Wars experience for players that also embodies the self-expression and deep storytelling possibilities with The Sims.”

In The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, players will leave their homes to travel to the planet of Batuu where they’ll have to make a choice on which faction to work with, as the actions their Sims take will lead to control of the Black Spire Outpost. Sims can choose to support Rey and Vi Moradi as part of the Resistance, pledge loyalty to the First Order under Kylo Ren or shift their focus to gaining credits with Hondo Ohnaka and the scoundrels. As Sims embark on exciting missions, they’ll increase their reputation, unlock new artifacts and one-of-kind clothing, customize their own droids and create a coveted lightsaber. After players leave Batuu and return home, they can even bring back some of these items, like their lightsaber, to enjoy with other Sims they’ve already created.

“We loved the idea of giving players the opportunity to tell their own Star Wars story, and The Sims’ open-ended form of storytelling and self-expression is the perfect platform to do so,” said Douglas Reilly, VP, Lucasfilm Games. “Our fans are always looking for new ways to immerse themselves into the Star Wars galaxy, and we hope The Sims will provide that in an unexpectedly new and exciting way, where they’ll influence the world of Batuu and find their destiny in the galaxy as they see fit.”

“The talented team at Maxis has brought the rich storytelling of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to life in a wholly new way with this experience,” said Scott Trowbridge, portfolio creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering. “Seeing Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu through the unique style of The Sims is a thrill, including its authentic sights, sounds and cast of characters.”

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack is rated T for Teen by the ESRB and will be available for $19.99. Information on how to preorder is available via TheSims.com. For more information about The Sims 4, follow @TheSims on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok, like The Sims on Facebook, and visit TheSims.com.

DOWNLOAD ALL THE SIMS 4 STAR WARS: JOURNEY TO BATUU ASSETS at PRESS.EA.COM.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at http://www.ea.com/news.

Maxis, The Sims, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

*REQUIRES THE SIMS 4 (SOLD SEPARATELY) AND ALL GAME UPDATES. FOR PC, SEE MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR THE PACK.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
03:03pADVENTURE TO THE EDGE OF THE GALAXY : Journey to Batuu Game Pack
BU
08/25ELECTRONIC ARTS : and NFL Make Tuesday Nights a Must Watch With Celebrity, Athle..
BU
08/24ELECTRONIC ARTS : EA SPORTS NHL 21 Drops the Puck October 16; Hockey Legend Alex..
BU
08/18ELECTRONIC ARTS : Delivers a New Name and a New Platform for Its Subscription Se..
BU
08/14ELECTRONIC ARTS : Rise Through the Ranks in EA SPORTS UFC 4 Now Available Worldw..
BU
08/10ELECTRONIC ARTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/08TAKE-TWO, MICROSOFT, CAPITAL ONE : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
08/07TAKE-TWO, MICROSOFT, CAPITAL ONE : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
08/07ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Othe..
AQ
08/06Japan's Nintendo seen posting bumper profit as fans await pipeline update
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 981 M - -
Net income 2021 1 022 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41 480 M 41 480 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,97x
EV / Sales 2022 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Electronic Arts Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 152,79 $
Last Close Price 143,63 $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew P. Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence F. Probst Chairman
Blake J. Jorgensen Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kenneth Moss Chief Technology Officer
Leonard S. Coleman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.33.60%41 480
ADOBE INC.60.24%253 498
SQUARE, INC.145.75%68 747
AUTODESK, INC.37.49%54 407
WORKDAY INC.29.90%50 206
TWILIO INC.169.66%36 976
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group