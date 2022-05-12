Log in
05/12 03:21:12 pm EDT
120.75 USD   +0.21%
Classic Sci-Fi Survival Horror Is Back When Dead Space Launches January 27, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

05/12/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
Rebuilt from the Ground Up Using the Frostbite Engine this Remake Will Challenge Players to Survive and Discover New Mysteries Aboard the Iconic USG Ishimura

Learn More about the Art Enhancements to the Game in this Developer Livestream

Motive, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced during their Crafting the Tension Art Developer Livestream that Dead Space™ will officially launch on January 27, 2023 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Dead Space is a remake of the classic sci-fi survival horror game that is being rebuilt from the ground up leveraging the Frostbite™ game engine. Still remaining true to the original game’s thrilling vision, the remake offers enhanced audio and crisp, harrowing visuals that have been carefully reimagined to evoke a new level of immersion and quality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511006168/en/

Dead Space™ will officially launch on January 27, 2023 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dead Space™ will officially launch on January 27, 2023 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we’re true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves. It’s been equally exciting to see players' reactions as we’re taking them on this development journey with us,” said Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space. “We’re making great progress on our road to hitting Alpha and we’re happy to announce that the game will be launching in January next year. We can’t wait for players, both old and new, to see how we've elevated the original experience in the remake to be just as impactful for this generation.”

Dead Space puts players in the boots of Isaac Clarke, an everyman engineer on a routine mission to fix a gigantic mining starship, the USG Ishimura. But aboard the Ishimura, a living nightmare awaits. The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and infected, and Isaac’s girlfriend, Nicole, is missing somewhere on board. Alone and trapped, with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac faces a battle for survival - not only against terrifying monsters called Necromorphs, but his own crumbling sanity.

Also revealed today in the Dead Space livestream, the team at Motive showcased an early look at how the remake visually evolves and updates the original with in-game props, tools, environments and more being reconstructed to a level of polish and details fit for the next generation of hardware and PCs. Moreover, by combining enhancements like dynamic, volumetric lighting with atmospheric and environmental VFX rendered in full-HDR, Dead Space allows players to confront the frighteningly tight corridors and shadowed hallways of the USG Ishimura with unprecedented levels of immersion for the beloved franchise.

Will Isaac live to unravel the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship, or be forever lost to the cold vacuum of space? Find out when Dead Space officially launches worldwide on January 27, 2023 for PlayStationⓇ5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

For more information and to stay up to date on the remake, visit the official website, like Dead Space on Facebook and Instagram, follow the franchise on Twitter and subscribe to its YouTube channel.

PRESS ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT EAPressPortal.com

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Dead Space, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Category: EA Studios


© Business Wire 2022
