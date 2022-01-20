EA SPORTS Announces FIFA 22 Team Of The Year as Voted on by Fans

WATCH: David Beckham introduces this year’s final TOTY XI

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) today announced the EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22 Team Of the Year. Millions of fans from across the globe voted for their favourite players from a list of 80 nominees during the voting period of January 10-17, 2022 to form this year’s TOTY starting XI. Team Of The Year player items will be live in the FIFA Ultimate Team™ game mode over the next week, starting with attacking players on Friday, January 21, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005670/en/

Image credit: EA SPORTS

“EA SPORTS FIFA Team Of The Year is the authentic voice of millions of football fans, as they assess the world’s greatest players and vote for those they believe had the biggest impact on the beautiful game in 2021,” said David Jackson, VP of brand for EA SPORTS FIFA. “Year after year, we’re energized by the engagement of our global football community, and we’re honoured to showcase their chosen XI in FIFA 22.”

EA SPORTS FIFA 22 TEAM OF THE YEAR

All real-world football stats powered by Stats Perform

Attackers

Kylian Mbappé (FRA) - Paris Saint-Germain: In March 2021, Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player to reach 100 goals in Ligue 1 (all-time), and in December 2021 he became the youngest to reach 100 goals with a single club (Paris Saint-Germain).

Robert Lewandowski (POL) - Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski scored the most league goals of any player in Europe's big five leagues in 2021 (43), setting a new Bundesliga record in the process.

Lionel Messi (ARG) - Paris Saint-Germain: Lionel Messi was named Best Player at the 2021 Copa America, winning the award for the second time, after the 2015 edition. He's only the fourth player to win the award on two occasions, and the second Argentinian after Manuel Seoane (1925 and 1927).

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (BEL) - Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne created 3.7 chances per 90 minutes in the Premier League across 2021, the best rate of any player in the competition (min. 500 mins played).

Jorginho (ITA) - Chelsea: Jorginho made 25 interceptions with Italy in the summer, the most on record by any player at a single edition of the tournament.

N’Golo Kanté (FRA) - Chelsea: N’Golo Kanté averaged 1.8 interceptions per 90 minutes in all competitions for Chelsea in 2021, the best mark of any player with at least 2000 minutes played for the club over that period.

Defenders

João Cancelo (POR) - Manchester City: João Cancelo completed the most passes of any full-back in Europe's big five leagues in 2021 (2403).

Rúben Dias (POR) - Manchester City: Rúben Dias finished on the winning side in 32 league matches in 2021 (out of 39 played), the most of any defender in Europe's big five leagues.

Marquinhos (BRA) - Paris Saint-Germain: Marquinhos completed 2901 out of 3131 attempted passes in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, more than any other player at the club.

Achraf Hakimi (MAR) - Paris Saint-Germain: Achraf Hakimi had 151 touches in the opposition box in league matches in 2021, comfortably the most of any defender in Europe's big five leagues over the course of the year.

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA) - Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma was named Player of the Tournament for Italy in the summer - the only goalkeeper to win the award.

Player assets for the Final XI can be found here.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005670/en/