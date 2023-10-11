EA SPORTS FC Tactical invites players to experience a new genre for The World’s Game launching early 2024

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today revealed a first-look at EA SPORTS FC™ Tactical – a new way to play the World’s Game on mobile devices. EA SPORTS FC™ Tactical features interactive simulation with strategic, turn-based gameplay and access to more than 5,000 authentic players across more than 10 top leagues, including the Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011072556/en/

EA SPORTS FC™ Tactical invites players to experience a new genre for The World’s Game launching early 2024 (PHOTO CREDIT: EA SPORTS)

PRE-REGISTER NOW: iOS/App Store | Android/Google Play Store

The latest addition to the growing EA SPORTS FC™ ecosystem, EA SPORTS FC™ Tactical emphasises in-game strategies, such as stamina and power-play management. Matches are simulated, with turn-based opportunities to defend, attack, perform skill moves, and make attempts on target, resulting in authentic football action like never before.

“EA SPORTS FC Tactical embraces strategic gameplay to create an all-new football experience that immerses players in the World’s Game like never before,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP, GM of EA SPORTS FC. “We’re excited to welcome fans of turn-based strategy games to join the club as part of the EA SPORTS FC player community, and look forward to sharing more on EA SPORTS FC Tactical soon.”

EA SPORTS FC™ Tactical will include a wide range of playable modes, from online friendly matches to intense online competitions, including Rank matches, Leagues, and Guilds. Train players to master high-skill moves, unlock perfect traits for deeper progression, and customise your team with various items like stadium designs, kits, and balls.

EA SPORTS FC™ Tactical will be available early 2024 for fans to experience and embark on an all-new football adventure. Pre-register now for mobile devices across Google Play and the App Store. For downloadable assets, please visit here.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC™, Frostbite, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Category: EA SPORTS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011072556/en/