Madden NFL, Xbox, Nike and DICK’S Sporting Goods Reunite for Super Bowl Community Event with the Goal of Empowering Young Women in Football with New Partners TOGETHXR and the Las Vegas Raiders EA SPORTS™ and Madden NFL 24 will be Unmissable Around Football's Biggest Game

EA SPORTS™ is celebrating the biggest moment of the 2023 National Football League (NFL) season with a large presence around Super Bowl LVIII. Across a multitude of experiences onsite in Las Vegas, digital content, and through play in EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 24, EA SPORTS is squarely at the center of football culture. Today, fans can share their reaction to Madden NFL 24 picking the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII in the newly released official prediction and join the brand in Las Vegas along with some of the biggest brands in sports as they inspire and empower the next generation at the Field the Future event, all while fresh Super Bowl-themed content and experiences are available to them in Madden NFL 24. That’s just the start of Madden NFL’s fun during Super Bowl week.

“Madden NFL is the ultimate interactive football experience, and the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas is the perfect forum to showcase our unique ability to connect sports, culture and entertainment,” said Evan Dexter, VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing for EA SPORTS Madden NFL. “We can’t wait to celebrate the biggest week in football with our fans, partners and extended football family through in-game connection, on-the-ground experiences and epic entertainment.”

A snapshot of all things EA SPORTS and Madden NFL 24 around Super Bowl LVIII:

SHARE: Did Madden NFL 24 get it right?Madden NFL 24 officially predicts Patrick Mahomes to become the third player ever to win back-to-back Super Bowl MVPs as the Chiefs top the 49ers, 30 to 28, in a back-and-forth thriller. Chime in if Madden got it right (or wrong) with #Madden24.

Today: Madden NFL, Xbox, Nike, DICK’S Sporting Goods, TOGETHXR and the Las Vegas Raiders unite to host the Field the Future event at Sunrise Mountain High School, with a focus on empowering young women in the sport of football to advance their skills, passion, and knowledge of the sport on the field and on the screen. The full-day event includes a live stream of Madden NFL 24 from EA SPORTS’ reimagined Madden Cruiser with students and special guests, the unveiling of a new esports lounge at the school, a panel of some of the most influential women in football, and an on-field combine where students can test their skills under tutelage from Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby and receive their very own Madden rating.

Wednesday, February 7: Madden NFL 24 players can explore the impact and inspiring journeys of Derrick Brooks, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tyrann Mathieu, Jerome Bettis, and Muhsin Muhammad in a special Ultimate Team™ program for Black History Month.

Thursday, February 8th: Madden NFL 24 will be added to the Play List , allowing EA Play* users to play during the biggest football week of the season. Players can receive Super Bowl themed content to kickstart their Madden Ultimate Team and can earn the Super Bowl MVP when he’s dropped in Ultimate Team as the program’s first 99 OVR player of the year next week.

Friday, February 9 at 9:30pm EST: Watch two of the world’s best Madden NFL players in Henry Leverette and Wesley Gittens compete in the finale of the Ultimate Madden Bowl Presented by Lexus on Twitch and YouTube in front of a live audience at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. Joined by NFL Star Derwin James and NFLN Personality Kyle Brandt, the winner will take home $250,000 USD and the first of its kind championship ring. A victory in the Ultimate Madden Bowl finals would cement Henry's place in MCS history, becoming the first-ever Madden NFL competitor to reach $1 million USD in career earnings.

Friday, February 9: Right after the Ultimate Madden Bowl, EA SPORTS™ Presents The Madden Bowl kicks off to celebrate the brand’s unique position at the intersection of sports, culture and entertainment with performances by BRELAND, Big Boi and special guest Killer Mike, fresh off his sweep of rap categories at the 2024 Grammys, headlined by Green Day. EA SPORTS will close the night with the intimate 99 Club after party hosted by Tua Tagovailoa and featuring performances by Hit-Boy and Darius Rucker.

February 7-10: Fans can play Madden NFL 24 and engage with a piece of Coach Madden’s legacy through the reimagined Madden Cruiser , fresh off stops at some of the biggest NFL games around the country throughout the season, at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Toyota at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center. Get tickets at SuperBowl.com/experiencetickets .

Football fans can jump into Madden NFL 24 now by purchasing the game at an up to 70 percent discount on PlayStation® and Xbox platforms until February 12.** To stay up-to-date on all-things Madden NFL 24 follow Instagram, Twitter and TikTok or visit the Madden NFL website.

Madden NFL 24 is developed in Orlando, Florida and Madrid, Spain by EA Tiburon for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, PlayStation®4, and PC via EA app for Windows, Steam® and Epic Games Store. Download Madden NFL 24 Mobile Football from the Apple App Store® or Google Play™ store now.

