The Real Impact System’s Authentic Damage Brings a New Level of Strategy to the Franchise Watch EA SPORTS UFC 5 Cover Stars Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko in the Official Reveal Trailer. Pre-Order* the Deluxe Edition Today to Receive Fight Legends Fedor Emelianenko, Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and More.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, will launch EA SPORTS™ UFC® 5 on October 27, 2023 for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S. Developed on the Frostbite™ Engine for the first time, and featuring the all-new Real Impact System, UFC 5 is the definitive MMA experience with authentic gameplay and graphics maximized for modern consoles.

EA SPORTS UFC 5 Deluxe Edition Cover Star Israel Adesanya

"UFC 5 is the most realistic MMA experience fans can have outside of the Octagon,” said UFC President Dana White. “This game is incredible and truly a next-generation UFC experience.”

The franchise's Frostbite Engine debut enhances the EA SPORTS UFC MMA realism with high-speed 60 frames-per-second rendering and gameplay simulation. Representing a new era of realism and fighter intensity, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will headline the UFC 5 Deluxe Edition cover, while UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko grace the Standard Edition box art.

The addition of the Real Impact System and the inclusion of many requested community upgrades provides UFC 5 with definitive title-over-title enhancement. Experience realistic blow-by-blow damage with hyper-accurate progression as fighter attributes realistically deteriorate over the course of a fight. Feel the power of each impact with more than 64,000 possible facial damage combinations. New fluid physics and particle systems elevate blood and sweat inside the world-famous Octagon® for a near 1:1 representation of a Pay-Per-View main event, while the implementation of the all-new face animation tool enhances fighter likenesses. Photorealistic fighter likenesses are accentuated with advanced body sculpting and strand-based hair during marquee UFC 5 moments.

"UFC 5 offers an intensely realistic fighting experience, harnessing Frostbite's power and technology," said Nate McDonald, EA SPORTS UFC 5's Lead Producer. “From our Real Impact System that helps maximize the power of the generational hardware leap, to the enhanced lighting, detailed characters, strand-based hair and face animation system, every aspect is upgraded. Our collaboration with UFC delivers an unparalleled and authentic MMA interactive experience."

“UFC 5 captures all the sweat, blood and commitment that it takes to be successful in the Octagon," said Volkanovski. "Trust me, the level of immersion that EA SPORTS has recreated with this game is the ultimate representation of the sport.”

In addition to the Real Impact System, advanced visuals and enriched gameplay with the Frostbite Engine, UFC 5 also includes:

Cinematic K.O. Replay: Cinematic K.O. replays showcase fight-ending finishes with intensified visuals and enhanced excitement. Presented in super slow motion with cinematic angles and lighting, the impact of fight-ending shots represents highlight reel moments recapturing the drama of a UFC fight.

Cinematic K.O. replays showcase fight-ending finishes with intensified visuals and enhanced excitement. Presented in super slow motion with cinematic angles and lighting, the impact of fight-ending shots represents highlight reel moments recapturing the drama of a UFC fight. Doctor’s Checks and Stoppages: Suffering a notable injury prompts the referee to pause the fight for a ringside doctor's inspection. Failure to adapt and protect the injury from further damage can lead to a doctor's stoppage, which introduces true-to-sport strategic variables for players to navigate under heightened pressure.

Suffering a notable injury prompts the referee to pause the fight for a ringside doctor's inspection. Failure to adapt and protect the injury from further damage can lead to a doctor's stoppage, which introduces true-to-sport strategic variables for players to navigate under heightened pressure. New Strikes and Hit Reactions : New Strike animations emulate heavy hitters, professional kickboxers and more - coupled with new motion variations for ground and pound elbows, spinning attacks, body punches and calf kicks. Plus, the Hit Reaction animations and physics during a frenetic fight can initiate clean connection impacts - moments players can feel with next-level immersion during gameplay.

: New Strike animations emulate heavy hitters, professional kickboxers and more - coupled with new motion variations for ground and pound elbows, spinning attacks, body punches and calf kicks. Plus, the Hit Reaction animations and physics during a frenetic fight can initiate clean connection impacts - moments players can feel with next-level immersion during gameplay. Seamless Submissions: Revamped Seamless Submissions extend the existing grappling system with faster animation transitions and the removal of mini games. Grapple Assist aids beginners, while veterans can explore deeper layers. Seamless submissions provide a smoother, authentic ground game for grappling enthusiasts.

Revamped Seamless Submissions extend the existing grappling system with faster animation transitions and the removal of mini games. Grapple Assist aids beginners, while veterans can explore deeper layers. Seamless submissions provide a smoother, authentic ground game for grappling enthusiasts. Fight Week and Alter Egos: UFC 5's launch includes a revamped live service with features like Fight Week and Fight Picks tied to real-world UFC events. Alter Egos are all new versions of top fighters which capture authentic career-defining moments and provide alternative looks and associated abilities.

These are just a few of the many features coming to UFC 5; players can watch the official reveal trailer to learn more about the game. More details about UFC 5 will be released between now and launch. Please subscribe to the EA SPORTS UFC YouTube channel for all trailers and videos, join the EA SPORTS UFC community on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, or visit the official website at http://x.ea.com/ufc5/home to stay up to date on the latest news.

EA Play** members will receive early access to the game with a 10-hour trial beginning on October 24. Visit the EA Play website for more information.

Developed by EA Vancouver, EA SPORTS UFC 5 is rated ESRB M (Mature) and PEGI 16. Available on October 27, 2023, for PS5™ and Xbox Series X|S. The Deluxe Edition will be available beginning October 24 on both platforms for players who pre-order.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

About UFC

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 243 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

