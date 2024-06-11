Madden NFL 25 Launches Worldwide on August 16 With a Full Feature Reveal Coming Soon Pre-Order* the MVP Bundle Now To Receive Big Rewards

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and EA SPORTS™ today revealed San Francisco 49ers superstar and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey on the cover of the all-new EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 25, launching worldwide August 16. The full feature set for PlayStation® 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of Madden NFL 25, including details on the next level of FieldSENSE™, new commentary and presentation, and updates across Franchise and other beloved modes will all be announced soon. Madden NFL 25 will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, PlayStation® 4, PC via EA app for Windows, Steam® and Epic Games Store.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611154242/en/

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey graces the Standard and Deluxe Edition covers of Madden NFL 25. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Christian McCaffrey is a human highlight reel on NFL Sundays and our players love his dynamic abilities in Madden NFL, scoring more than 450 million touchdowns with him last year and making him the most popular running back in Madden NFL 24,” said Mike Mahar, Senior Production Director, Madden NFL. “Christian’s electrifying, dynamic and physical play style perfectly represents the gameplay innovations we’re bringing to Madden NFL 25 and made him the ideal fit for this year’s cover.”

McCaffrey led San Francisco to Super Bowl LVIII last season and further cemented himself as one of the league’s most consistent and explosive players in the process. His 339 total touches, 2,023 scrimmage yards and 21 total touchdowns all represented NFL bests on the year, and he tied a league record with 17 straight games with a touchdown.

“To be on the cover of Madden NFL is a career achievement and an honor I share with all of my teammates, coaches and 49er Faithful who have helped make it possible,” said McCaffrey. “I'm pumped to get back on the field this year to give Madden players more reasons to keep scoring touchdowns with me in Madden NFL 25.”

Pre-order the Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition* today to receive numerous perks including 3-day early access, 4600 Madden Points, and much more. Make game day every day by pre-ordering the EA SPORTS™ MVP Bundle** on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S, which includes the deluxe editions of EA SPORTS™ College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25 with 3-day early access and a multitude of additional benefits across both titles. Additionally, EA Play† members get a 10-hour early access trial as well as monthly Madden NFL 25 in-game rewards.

Stay tuned to the Madden NFL website and social media pages (Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube) for the latest Madden NFL 25 news. Madden NFL 25 is developed in Orlando, Florida and Madrid, Spain by EA SPORTS.

*Conditions & restrictions apply. See ea.com/games/madden-nfl/madden-nfl-25/game-disclaimers for details.

**Conditions & restrictions apply. See ea.com/games/ea-sports-football-bundle/disclaimers for details.

†Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See EA Play Terms for details.

For Madden NFL 25 assets, visit: EAPressPortal.com.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2024, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611154242/en/