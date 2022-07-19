EA SPORTS™ Unveils FIFA 23 Cover Athletes Kylian Mbappé & Sam Kerr

Global Phenomenon Kerr Becomes First Female Athlete to Feature Solo on Standard Edition and Joins Mbappé in Epic Ultimate Edition Artwork

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) unveiled superstars Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr as cover athletes for the most expansive FIFA title yet, EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23. Mbappé and Kerr will be featured on the title’s Ultimate Edition Global cover, marking the first global cover featuring a female player. Additionally, Mbappé will feature on the title’s Standard Edition, while Kerr will be featured on the Standard Edition in Australia and New Zealand, and as a worldwide Amazon exclusive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005838/en/

Ultimate Edition Cover featuring Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr. Photo credit: EA SPORTS

Cover Art assets are available for download here

“Both Kylian and Sam are generational talents, and having them grace the covers of the final FIFA is a monumental moment not only for the franchise, but for EA SPORTS as a whole,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FC. “FIFA 23 is our most innovative and feature packed title ever and we’re energized to have two of football’s greatest players share their love of the game with fans around the world.”

Chelsea FC forward Sam Kerr is one of most-talented stars in the sport and FIFA 23 marks Kerr’s first FIFA cover. As captain of the Australia Women’s National Team and the only female player to have won the Golden Boot in three different leagues, on three different continents, Sam is undoubtedly one of the finest footballers playing anywhere in the world.

“It’s an honour and a dream come true to be on the cover of FIFA 23,” said Sam Kerr. “It’s been incredible to work with Kylian and the whole EA SPORTS team, and I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on a copy of the game.”

Paris Saint-Germain striker and global football icon Kylian Mbappé graces the cover for the third year in a row, making him one of a select few to earn that status. At just 23 years old, Mbappé is one of the sport's brightest young stars on and off the pitch, representing the best of a new generation of phenomenal footballing talent.

“I’m thrilled to have been picked to be on the cover of EA SPORTS FIFA for the 3rd time, and I’m even more excited to share a cover honouring women’s football with a great player like Sam Kerr,” said Kylian Mbappé. “As a huge fan of the game, I'm excited for the final FIFA and can't wait to see you all on the pitch.”

The FIFA franchise has been produced by EA SPORTS for 30 years, offering unrivaled authenticity and immersion, enabling players to take to the pitch with the biggest leagues, clubs and athletes in the world of football.

Fans can tune into the worldwide FIFA 23 reveal trailer on July 20th at 9AM PT/12PM ET, and learn more about the most innovative and connected edition of the franchise yet.

The trailer will go live on YouTube at the following link.

Join the EA SPORTS FIFA community on Facebook and on Instagram, or follow us on Twitter @easportsfifa.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, and the EA SPORTS logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. FIFA and FIFA's Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005838/en/