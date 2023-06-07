Advanced search
    EA   US2855121099

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.

(EA)
2023-06-07
125.76 USD   -1.09%
EA SPORTS™ and CONMEBOL Strengthen Their Commitment to Football With Multi-Year Partnership Renewal

06/07/2023 | 11:01am EDT
The multi-year partnership renewal sees EA SPORTS continue as CONMEBOL’s exclusive Sports Video Gaming Partner, and will include additional support of grassroots football initiatives and sponsorship of CONMEBOL Club competitions

Today Electronics Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and CONMEBOL, the oldest continental confederation in the world and the governing body of football in South America, have announced a historic multi-year partnership renewal with EA SPORTS. This partnership will see EA SPORTS remain CONMEBOL’s exclusive Sports Video Gaming Partner, and ensure South America's most prestigious football competitions will continue to be shared with millions of fans around the world as part of the new EA SPORTS FC™ brand ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005263/en/

The multi-year partnership renewal sees EA SPORTS continue as CONMEBOL’s exclusive Sports Video Gaming Partner, and will include additional support of grassroots football initiatives and sponsorship of CONMEBOL Club competitions. Photo credit: EA SPORTS

The multi-year partnership renewal sees EA SPORTS continue as CONMEBOL’s exclusive Sports Video Gaming Partner, and will include additional support of grassroots football initiatives and sponsorship of CONMEBOL Club competitions. Photo credit: EA SPORTS

The agreement will also enable both organizations to offer an unparalleled football experience to fans in the region, thanks to licensing integration of world renowned CONMEBOL competitions such as CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, CONMEBOL Recopa, and CONMEBOL eLibertadores.

“Authenticity is at the very core of the EA SPORTS FC experience, and through our renewed partnership with CONMEBOL we can celebrate and elevate South American football on a global level,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FC. “Our federation partners are key to building an innovative and evolving football platform for fans worldwide, and we are thrilled that CONMEBOL shares our vision for the future of football with EA SPORTS FC.”

EA SPORTS has defined interactive football for 30 years and built a global football community of more than 150 million across multiple platforms – a community that EA SPORTS FC will now continue to grow alongside partners such as CONMEBOL who share a common goal of a fan-first future of football. Built on a foundation of inclusivity and innovation, fans will continue to experience unrivaled authenticity with access to more than 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams and 30 leagues, with the support of over 300 global football partners that will allow further expansion into new areas around both women’s and grassroots football.

"We are very pleased with the renewal of our partnership with EA SPORTS, a company that shares our commitment to expanding and developing South American football,” said Alejandro Domínguez, President of CONMEBOL. “CONMEBOL is committed to searching for new and better resources that enrich the experience for millions of fans in our continent and the world with our tournaments and competitions. On this path, EA SPORTS is a uniquely valuable ally.”

EA SPORTS will also be supporting grassroots football throughout the region with its EA SPORTS FC FUTURES platform joining forces with the CONMEBOL Evolución program. By supporting CONMEBOL Evolución, EA SPORTS is furthering its goal of promoting the growth and development of football worldwide.

Additionally, EA SPORTS will continue to help elevate and accelerate women’s football by becoming an official real world tournament sponsor of CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina, highlighting a continued commitment to help, learn from, grow and support the game at every level.

Fans can register at easports.com/fc to Join the Club and be among the first to learn more, ahead of detailed product updates coming in July.

Follow EA SPORTS on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube to stay up to date with our latest news and announcements.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Category: EA SPORTS


© Business Wire 2023
