Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Electronic Arts Inc.    EA

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.

(EA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EA hikes annual sales outlook as lockdown boost for videogames continues

02/02/2021 | 04:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An Electronic Arts office building is shown in Los Angeles, California

(Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc on Tuesday raised its annual sales outlook, betting on strong sales of its sports titles including "FIFA 21" and "Madden NFL 21" as more people turn to videogames to keep themselves entertained during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company raised its full-year adjusted sales forecast to $6.08 billion from $5.95 billion, edging past analysts' estimates of $6.01 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Videogame sales in the United States hit a record $56.9 billion last year, according to research firm NPD, as demand for virtual entertainment soared after major public events were canceled to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The company said "FIFA Ultimate Team", the most popular mode in its flagship football franchise, had a record of nearly 6 million daily active players in December, while new players on its battle royale game "Apex Legends" jumped 30% year-over-year.

Revenue from live services, which include in-game purchases and a subscription-based online service among other items, rose 5% to $951 million in the quarter.

EA in December reached an agreement to buy UK-based Codemasters, known for its Formula One games for Playstation 4, in a deal worth $1.2 billion, outbidding rival Take-Two Interactive Software.

The company's adjusted revenue for the holiday-quarter, ended Dec. 31, was $2.4 billion, narrowly beating analysts' average estimate of $2.39 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income for the third quarter fell to $211 million, or 72 cents per share, from $346 million, $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 0.17% 601 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 2.13% 148.97 Delayed Quote.1.58%
FORMULA ONE GROUP 1.91% 43.18 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
All news about ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
04:23pEA hikes annual sales outlook as lockdown boost for videogames continues
RE
04:17pELECTRONIC ARTS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:17pELECTRONIC ARTS : Posts Weaker-Than-Expected Fiscal Q3 EPS
MT
04:08pELECTRONIC ARTS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Even..
AQ
04:05pGUIDANCE : (EA) ELECTRONIC ARTS Forecasts Q4 Revenue $1.67B
MT
04:05pELECTRONIC ARTS : Earnings Flash (EA) ELECTRONIC ARTS Reports Q3 Revenue $1.67B
MT
04:02pELECTRONIC ARTS : Reports Strong Q3 FY21 Financial Results
BU
03:55pELECTRONIC ARTS : Plans Return to College Football Videogames -- Update
DJ
02:36pELECTRONIC ARTS : Discloses Multiyear UEFA Club Competition License Extension --..
MT
01:10pELECTRONIC ARTS : Plans Return to College Football Videogames
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 978 M - -
Net income 2021 964 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,8x
Yield 2021 0,10%
Capitalization 42 281 M 42 281 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Electronic Arts Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 151,93 $
Last Close Price 145,87 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew P. Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence F. Probst Chairman
Blake J. Jorgensen Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kenneth Moss Chief Technology Officer
Leonard S. Coleman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.1.58%42 281
ADOBE INC.-6.02%224 989
AUTODESK, INC.-9.14%62 959
WORKDAY INC.-1.22%57 000
TWILIO INC.9.76%56 108
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.86%41 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ